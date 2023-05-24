Sanfic Industria to Bow New Lab Sections, Chilean Series Focus (EXCLUSIVE)

The 12th edition of Chile’s Sanfic Industria is set to kick off Aug. 20 alongside the Santiago Film Festival with new lab sections and a series focus on Chilean TV productions.

Among Sanfic Industria’s 11 sections will be the new Series Lab, which will select up to six Latin American scripted series projects. Creators and producers will receive advice from Sanfic Industria participants on the development of their works and strengthening international prospects. Industry reps will also take part in pitching sessions and one-on-one meetings for selected projects that will also be eligible for prizes and incentives.

Also new is Sanfic ODS Lab, which aims to promote sustainable development goals among Latin American, Spanish and Portuguese projects. Producers, directors and scriptwriters are invited to present audiovisual projects with themes related to sustainable development and that are in an advanced state of development. Selected projects will also receive incentives to strengthen their development and international prospects.

The new Sanfic Series edition, meanwhile, will focus solely on Chilean series or co-productions. Selected series will screen in theaters.

Sanfic Industria’s other main sections include the works-in-progress Ibero-American WIP event, which hosts up to 10 fiction and documentary works and offers incentives, post-production and distribution services. Screenings will be available in-person and online for sales agents, distributors, post-production companies, programmers and festival directors.

Pablo Guisa, CEO of Mexico’s Grupo Mórbido and director of the Mórbido Film Festival will host the fourth edition of the Sanfic-Mórbido Lab, which focuses entirely on Latin American horror and fantastic film projects, which are also eligible for incentives. Six promising projects are presented to industry representatives, potential co-production partners and financial backers.

Santiago Lab selects up to 14 fiction and 14 documentary projects in development that will receive advice from international experts, along with pitching training. The projects will also be presented to international platforms, producers, festival programmers and markets, which will also provide incentives.

Series Doc will comprise six documentary series projects that got their start at the Montevideo’s Doc Series event and include training activities, one-on-one meetings and private pitches in front of global industry players.

Taking place completely online, Sanfic Net focuses on scripted and documentary feature and series projects in a state of development, first cut and finished, seeking to connect with sales agents, producers, festival programmers, markets and platforms.

Sanfic’s other sections include:

Productoras Lab, which selects up to six fiction and/or documentary projects from Latin American female producers that are in development;

Sanfic XR, which offers an exhibition window for virtual and augmented reality and immersive works;

Special Activities, which offers face-to-face and online panels, talks, meetings and industry workshops hosted by prominent international guests.

Sanfic Industria runs Aug. 20-26 in complete tandem with the Santiago Int’l Film Festival (Sanfic). Applications are accepted from May 24 through June 22.