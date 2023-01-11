Rebecca Miller’s ‘She Came to Me,’ Starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, to Open Berlinale

The 73rd Berlin Film Festival will open next month with the world premiere of Rebecca Miller’s “She Came to Me.”

The cast includes Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James and Anne Hathaway.

In the film, composer Steven Lauddem (Dinklage) is creatively blocked and unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. At the behest of his wife Patricia (Hathaway), formerly his therapist, he sets out in search of inspiration. What he discovers is much more than he bargained for, or imagined.

“She Came to Me” will screen out of competition as a Berlinale Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast.

“We are very pleased to open this festival edition with an irresistible comedy that builds upon the everyday conflicts of western society. The characters, conceived by Rebecca Miller and incarnated by fantastic actors choose to follow the inspiration of the moment instead of being led by societal dictates. Like a pre-code Hollywood film, ‘She Came to Me’ is a magical ode to the freedom of expression,” said Berlinale directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

“She Came to Me” was produced by Miller, Hathaway, Damon Cardasis, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Rebecca Miller and Len Blavatnik.

Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales while CAA is representing North America.

Miller was at the Berlinale in 2016 with the Panorama strand film “Maggie’s Plan.” Her film “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee” screened in competition in 2009.

The festival has revealed Panorama and Generation strand selections for the 2023 edition so far, as well as Perspektive Deutsches Kino, Classics, Retrospective and coproduction market titles. The full lineup will be revealed on Jan. 23.

The festival runs from Feb. 16-22.