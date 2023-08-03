Pedro Almodóvar and Spike Lee to Receive Honors at Toronto Film Festival

Legendary filmmakers Pedro Almodóvar and Spike Lee are the first honorees announced for this year’s TIFF Tribute Awards.

Almodóvar, who won the Oscar for original screenplay for “Talk to Her” (2002), will receive the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media presented by Participant, which recognizes leadership in creating a union between social impact and cinema. One of the most renowned international auteurs of his generation, the Spanish filmmaker helmed the live action short awards contender “Strange Way of Life” with Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, which premiered at Cannes in May.

Lee, an Academy Award winner for “BlacKkKlansman” in adapted screenplay and an honorary Oscar recipient in 2016, will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award, which recognizes filmmakers who have exemplified greatness in their careers. A cultural icon, his most notable films have included “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X” and “4 Little Girls.”

Past honorees at the TIFF Tribute Awards include Oscar winners such as Jessica Chastain, Roger Deakins, Brendan Fraser, Anthony Hopkins, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi, Michelle Yeoh and Chloé Zhao.

“It’s a true thrill to acknowledge Pedro Almodóvar as the distinguished recipient of the Jeff Skoll Impact Media Award for 2023,” stated Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF. “His artistic vision, bold storytelling and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of cinema have had a profound impact on cinema. He challenges societal norms, champions diversity and illuminates the human experience with sensitivity and grace. We applaud his contributions to cinema and celebrate his ability to inspire and provoke audiences worldwide.”

Regarding Lee, Bailey says: “A foremost storyteller of our era… Spike has inspired audiences and made a lasting impact on the art of filmmaking.”

Named after legendary film critic Roger Ebert, the Award has gone to celebrated visionaries such as Martin Scorsese, Claire Denis, Ava DuVernay, Wim Wenders and the late Agnès Varda.

The Awards night is TIFF’s largest annual fundraiser, raising $1.3 million in 2022. This year, the Tribute Awards gala will support the Viola Desmond Cinema campaign launched through the Every Story Fund in 2022.

The 2023 Tribute Awards, presented by Bulgari, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, during the 48th edition of TIFF at the Fairmount Royal York Hotel.

This year’s festival will feature over 60 films representing 70 countries worldwide, running between Sept. 7-17.