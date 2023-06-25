Palm Springs International ShortFest Top Prizes Go to ‘The Old Young Crew,’ ‘Way Better,’ ‘Will You Look At Me’

The Palm Springs International ShortFest winners were announced on Sunday, with Japan and the U.S.’s “The Old Young Crow” taking the prize for best of the festival. Lithuania’s “Way Better” won best animated short and China’s “Will You Look At Me” landed best documentary short. Additionally, the award for best live-action short over 15 minutes went to France’s “Sèt Lam” and Spain’s “Mystic Tiger” took home the award for the best live-action short 15 minutes and under.
The festival handed out cash prizes worth $25,000, as well as five awards to help winners qualify for the Academy Awards. The competition included some 299 short films within the official selection. The annual festival began on June 20 and will conclude Monday, June 26.
See the full list of winners below.
Best of the Festival
The Old Young Crow (U.S.)
Animated Short
Way Better (Lithuania)
Documentary Short
Will You Look at Me (China)
Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes
Sèt Lam (France)
Live-Action Short Under 15 Minutes
Mystic Tiger (Spain)
Student Animated Short
The Rainbow Dung Beetle (U.S.)
Student International Short
A Dead Marriage (Poland)
Best Student U.S. Short
SULAM (Ladder) (U.S.A.)
Student Documentary Short
Kaamoksen Valossa (Finland)
Special Jury Awards
Best International Short
Soleil de nuit (Canada)
Best U.S. Short
Closing Dynasty (U.S.)
Best Comedy Short
Flail (U.S.)
Best LGBT+ Short
Blond Night (U.S.)
Best Midnight Short
Nian (U.S.)
Mozaik Bridging the Borders Award
Fata Morgana (Germany/Syria)
Local Jury Award
Under G-d (U.S.)
Young Cineastes Award
We Were Meant To (U.S.)
Kids’ Choice Award
Canary (Canada)