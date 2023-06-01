Palm Springs International ShortFest Releases 2023 Film Lineup

Palm Springs International ShortFest has released its 2023 lineup, with nearly 300 films including over 50 world premieres, 10 international premieres and 33 American premieres. The 29th annual festival will take place at the Camelot Theatres in the Palm Springs Cultural Center from June 20-26. Juried awards will be given out on June 25.

Ana Fabrega, Edward Norton, Bobby Lee, Tom Holland and Whoopi Goldberg are just a few of the actors featured in these films. In addition, over 40 percent of films this year are by women directors and nearly half are by filmmakers are color.

“With such a large, high quality submission pool, the programming team had to make some difficult decisions, but we think these films represent the vibrancy and immense creativity in short films from around the world.” said Sudeep Sharma, ShortFest director of programming “We can’t wait to host the films and filmmakers at Palm Springs and are honored to be part of their journey.”

“Fanatic” by Taran Killam

This year, over 6,000 short films from 129 countries were submitted for consideration. The selected films will be judged across numerous categories, including the Oscar Qualifying awards, Student Short awards and Special Jury Awards. Each division has their own distinct subcategories and individual group of jury members.

“We are so thrilled to be bringing such incredible talent to Palm Springs to celebrate film and the craft of short filmmaking” said Lili Rodriguez, artistic director.

“We are honored to be sharing their work with our loyal Palm Spring audience and the world. We are looking forward to helping create the kind of experience only a film festival can provide.”

Find the full program on the festival’s website.