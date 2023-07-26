Six U.K. Films at Locarno’s First Look Take on Toxic Romances, a London Barbershop, the Turbulent Life of ‘Get Carter’ Helmer Mike Hodges

Six U.K. works-in-progress have been selected for the 12th edition of Locarno’s First Look, an international launchpad for films in post-production taking place during Locarno Pro Days.

Since its introduction in 2012, First Look has already focused on Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Israel, Poland, the Baltic Countries, Portugal, Serbia, Switzerland and Germany

This year, the late Mike Hodges – known for “Get Carter” or “Flash Gordon” – will be celebrated in “All at Sea,” produced by Hurricane Films, a semi-autobiographical documentary depicting his life. The film was directed, written and narrated by Hodges himself.

Sarah Lewis, also producing for Felt Culture, will take a look at London’s barbershop “Cuts” in “No Ifs or Buts.” A place that, guided by founders James Lebon and Steve Brooks, moved from its early 1980s post-punk roots to become a hub for DJs, photographers and style icons.

“The film allows us to bear witness to the passing of time and the profound and often tragic personal change in the hairdressers’ lives within the wider context of change in the UK’s political and cultural landscape,” the project’s description stated.

On the genre front, Nicolai Schumann will deliver a thriller about a man waking up in a locked room with “The Lonely Musketeer,” produced by Addy Films.

In “7 Keys,” Joy Wilkinson will focus on a couple deciding to go on an unusual erotic odyssey.

“It’s a dark, sexy thriller that condenses a toxic romance into one wild weekend across other people’s homes in London. It’s an idea I have been obsessed with for a long time – someone having the keys to all the places they used to live and using them with a new partner, to reveal who they really are,” she says. The film is produced by Jeva Films.

“It harks back to the erotic and murderous dance of ‘The Seven Veils and Bluebeard,’ bringing that mythic feel to modern London, where lost souls crave a real connection.”

Wilkinson is a “huge fan” of genre, she admitted.

“I want to push back the boundaries of the kinds of films women are meant to make. ‘7 Keys’ brings my subversive female lens to the erotic thriller, where women are too often reduced to body parts, alive or dead,” she observed.

“I wanted to go deeper with Lena and Daniel, taking them on a twisting, intimate, epic journey, stripping back the layers from that first rush of lust through every stage of passion, love and hate, discovering their true natures and whether they can survive or not.”

Director Joseph A. Adesunloye – also producing for DreamCoat Films – will take on other lovers at crossroads in “Vanilla,” where an interracial gay couple is trying to celebrate their anniversary while also dealing with past infidelity.

“It’s searingly honest and sometimes uncomfortable, but a truthful portrait of a relationship in crisis,” he said. Admitting that in the film, years of emotional baggage will finally unload during a “sultry” week in Barcelona.

“Bastien and Matt are flawed in different ways, and perhaps should have left each other long ago. They show the lengths of cruelty that people in love can be brought to.

Cécile Embleton and Alys Tomlinson will introduce the audience to “Mother Vera”: an Orthodox nun facing an inner conflict after 20 years of service. She Makes Productions is on board.

“With First Look, we want to present a diverse and eclectic selection of works-in-progress and to showcase a wide range of upcoming films. We are delighted with the focus on the U.K. this year, highlighting five emerging talents as well as the last work of the late and acclaimed cult-director Mike Hodges,” noted Markus Duffner, head of Locarno Pro.

Industry manager Daria Voumard added: “We are looking forward to presenting their projects to our industry guests and provide them the platform to create connections which will hopefully lead to completing these wonderful projects.”

Jurors Ava Cahen (Cannes’ Critics’ Week), Gaia Furrer (Venice Days) and Sundance’s Eugene Hernandez will hand out awards: the Creativity Media First Look Award (€50,000), the Jannuzzi Smith Award (€8,500) and an award from Le Film Français with advertising space worth €5,600.

The winners will be announced on Aug. 6. The lineup:

“7 Keys”

Director: Joy Wilkinson

Producers: Cassandra Sigsgaard (Jeva Films)

Daniel has kept the keys to all the places he ever lived. Lena wants to use them – on the ultimate “property porn tour” of London, a lost weekend of getting to know each other intimately in other people’s homes. But as Lena unlocks her lover’s past, a risky fantasy becomes a deadly threat. Co-produced by 4 8 Fourteen Films.

“All at Sea”

Documentary

Director: Mike Hodges

Producer: Solon Papadopoulos (Hurricane Films)

Semi-autobiographical documentary by the late Mike Hodges, showing the world through his eyes throughout his life, how it has changed and stayed the same. Directed, written and narrated by Hodges, it explores his story from his start in the Navy in the 1950s, all the way through to his success with hits such as “Get Carter” and “Flash Gordon.”

“Mother Vera”

Documentary

Directors: Cécile Embleton and Alys Tomlinson

Producer: Laura Shacham (She Makes Productions)

From the thick snow of the Belarusian forest to the heat of the reeds in the French Camargue, “Mother Vera” is the story of a young Orthodox nun; her turbulent past, and fragile future. After 20 years as a monastic, Vera faces deep inner conflict; now, she must confront her past and trust her instincts to find the liberation she desires.

“No Ifs or Buts”

Documentary

Director and producer: Sarah Lewis (Felt Culture)

Filmed over 25 years, it delivers a portrait of the low-key yet world-famous London barbershop Cuts – a place to get your hair styled and a space for street fashion and pop innovators. It highlights the themes of family and creativity, and is an anthem of the promise of youth and friendships that endure (or not) over a lifetime. Co-produced by DoBeDo.

“The Lonely Musketeer”

Director: Nicolai Schumann

Producer: Adnan Raja (Addy Films)

A closed-room thriller about greed, revenge and the tragedy of human trauma. Rupert wakes up in a locked room. He has no clue how he got there and all he has is his mobile phone. As he investigates, he is haunted by the past and slowly discovers the horror he has gotten into. Alice’s Pig, Apiro Entertainment and Rights Film Productions co-produce.

“Vanilla”

Director and producer: Joseph A. Adesunloye (DreamCoat Films)

Bastien and Matt, an interracial gay couple, celebrate their third anniversary by escaping to Barcelona. They hope to mend their rocky relationship after Bastien’s recent infidelity with a woman. Matt struggles to move past it, but they both attempt to communicate honestly. Their efforts are disrupted by the arrival of Florent, a Queer Englishman living in Spain.