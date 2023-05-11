John Travolta and Katherine Heigl to Star in Rom-Com ‘That’s Amore!’

John Travolta and Katherine Heigl will star in Nick Vallelonga’s upcoming rom-com “That’s Amore!” Palisades Park Pictures made the announcement Thursday ahead of the sales launch for the film at Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, Christopher Walken is in talks to join the cast.

“Nick Venere (Travolta) is a modern-day “Marty” – he’s never been married and his best dating years are well behind him. He’s never heard the words “I love you” and figures he never will,” said the official film synopsis.

“Patty Amore (Heigl) has her share of problems as well. Shy and introverted, she’s filled with various tics and nervous habits. A secret from her past, combined with her over-protective father, have caused her to withdraw from the dating game. When Nick and Patty meet, literally bumping into one another, they share an immediate connection. When these two emotionally damaged people attempt to date one another, their families get involved, and the results are hilarious.”

Production for the film is set to begin in August. Vallelonga’s team includes cinematographer Dante Spinotti, production designer Gianni Quaranta, editor Steven Rosenblum and costume designer Besty Heimann. David Polemeni, Tamara Birkemoe and Mark Damon are executive producers on the film.

PPP will introduce the film to international buyers at Cannes, making it the first title on the global sales banner’s slate. “This film’s unparalleled star power and endearing, romantic charm is a testament to the

quality of films that PPP will continue to present to buyers at forthcoming film markets,” said Tamara Birkemoe, CEO of PPP.