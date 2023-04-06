John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx’s Conspiracy Caper ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ to Open American Black Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

“They Cloned Tyrone,” Netflix’s satirical conspiracy film starring Golden Globe winner John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx has been set for opening night of the 27th American Black Film Festival (ABFF).

“They Cloned Tyrone” will premiere on June 14 in Miami Beach, ahead of its July 21 Netflix launch. ABFF runs in person through June 18, followed by a virtual festival scheduled for June 19-25 via ABFF play.

According to the logline, the film “follows a series of eerie events that thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Parris and Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

“ABFF is proud to continue its legacy of elevating emerging Black content creators,” said ABFF president and COO Nicole Friday, “Opening the festival with Juel Taylor’s directorial debut ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ represents what we have stood for within the Hollywood community for 27 years, and we are thrilled to join with our partner Netflix to bring this film to our festival audience.”

“They Cloned Tyrone” was co-written by Tony Rettenmaier and “Creed II” screenwriter, Taylor, who makes his directorial debut with the Netflix production. The screenwriters also serve as the film’s producers alongside Foxx, Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love and Datari Turner, with executive producers Mark R. Wright, Kim Roth, Jack Murray, Federal Films, Dana Sano and Monte Lipman. James Lopez and Poppy Hank are co-executive producers.

“It’s an honor and privilege to open the 27th American Black Film Festival,” said Taylor. “We had a blast making this film alongside John, Teyonah and Jamie, and we’re excited to share it.”

