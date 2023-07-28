Jewish Film Institute Awards Completion Grants to Six Independent Films (EXCLUSIVE)

The Jewish Film Institute has named six independent films as winners of its fourth annual JFI completion grants. The grants, totaling $85,000, are awarded to projects that underline diverse stories about Jewish identity and experience.

Grant winners were jury-selected a group of 14 finalists, narrowed down from over 100 applications. The grants, made possible by numerous individuals and foundations, “are a signature piece of JFI’s continuum of support for filmmakers from incubation through exhibition. Emerging and established filmmakers benefit from peer-to-peer and industry-leading mentorship and workshops in JFI’s year-long Filmmaker Residency, the only national residency of its kind, while JFI’s vast live and online exhibition platforms, including the annual San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, deliver finished works to audiences throughout the Bay Area and United States,” said JFI in a statement.

“Jews by Choice”

This year’s winners include Eva Brzeski’s documentary feature “Daughterland,” Mickey Rapkin’s narrative short “The Anne Frank Gift Shop” and Tomer Slutzky and Justyna Gawelco’s Polish documentary “Jews by Choice” which were awarded grants to assist in audience outreach. Sandi DuBowski’s documentary feature “Sabbath Queen” about Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie was recognized with the annual Harvey Goldberg Memorial Award.

“Sabbath Queen”

Yoav Potash’s documentary feature “Love, Murder and Miracles” received the Envision award, an inaugural laurel awarded to a project that highlights antisemitism, and Elan Golod’s “Nathan-ism” was awarded with the 2023 Albert and Judith Goldberg Award for Jewish Arts and Culture. The JFI staff awarded a discretionary grant to an additional seventh project, Tia Lessin and Carl Deal’s “The Story of Amy Goodman and Democracy Now!”

Grantees will be revealed to the public at the closing night of San Francisco’s Jewish Film Festival on July 30 at the Castro Theater.