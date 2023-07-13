Jane Campion, Laura Poitras, Martin McDonagh Set for Venice Film Festival Jury Duty

Jane Campion, Laura Poitras, Martin McDonagh and Mia Hansen-Løve have joined the main jury of the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

The prominent directors, most of whom are Venice regulars – Poitras last year scored the Golden Lion with documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” – will be joined by fellow jury members including Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri (“Wajib”); Chinese star Shu Qi (“The Assassin”); Italian director Gabriele Mainetti, who was at Venice last year with “Freaks Out”; and Argentinian auteur Santiago Mitre, whose “Argentina, 1985” also launched from the Lido last year.

They will join Damien Chazelle who, as previously announced, will serve as president of the Venice competition jury.

Venice revealed its jury just hours after talks broke down without a deal between actors union SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). A strike is expected to be called on Thursday morning, Pacific time, which could have an impact on fall festival season.

The Lido on Thursday also unveiled its full jury roster across all sections.

The jury of the more cutting-edge Horizons section comprises Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania (“The Man Who Sold His Skin”); U.S. director and artist Kahlil Joseph, who co-directed the 2017 musical film “Lemonade” with Beyoncé; French director and screenwriter Jean-Paul Salomé, who was in Venice last year with Isabelle Huppert-starrer “La Syndacaliste”; and British film festival director and prominent industry figure Tricia Tuttle.

As previously announced, Italian director Jonas Carpignano — who is known for “Mediterranea,” “A Ciambra,” and “A Chiara” — is presiding over the Horizons jury.

Rounding off this year’s juries is the panel assembled for the fest’s Luigi De Laurentiis – Lion of The Future – Award for best debut film. This jury is headed by Alice Diop, whose first feature “Saint Omer” won both the Venice Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize and the Lion of the Future at Venice last year.

The Lion of The Future jury comprises Moroccan actor, director and screenwriter Faouzi Bensaïdi; Argentinian director-producer Laura Citarella, whose “Trenque Lauquen” launched from Venice Horizons last year; Italian director Andrea De Sica (“Children of the Night,” “Don’t Kill Me”); and U.S. writer and director Chloe Domont, whose directorial debut “Fair Play” recently premiered at Sundance and was picked up by Netflix.

The 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run Aug. 30-Sept. 9.