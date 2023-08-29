Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Lukas Moodysson, Deepa Mehta Films Among BFI London Film Festival Competition Titles

The 67th BFI London Film Festival has unveiled the titles that will compete in its official, first feature, documentary and short film competitions.

Festival director Kristy Matheson said: “The films represented in each of these competitive strands offer audiences an exciting array of U.K. and global filmmaking voices and cinematic forms. We’re so proud to be showcasing each of these films and thank all the filmmaking teams in competition for sharing their films with us.”

Official Competition

“Baltimore” (Ireland-U.K., Dir-scr. Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor)

“Dear Jassi” (India, Dir. Tarsem Singh Dhandwar)

“Europa” (Austria-U.K., Dir-scr. Sudabeh Mortezai)

“Evil Does Not Exist” (Japan, Dir-scr. Hamaguchi Ryusuke)

“Fingernails” (U.S., Dir-scr. Christos Nikou)

“Gasoline Rainbow” (U.S., Dir-scr. Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross)

“I Am Sirat” (India, Dir. a collaboration Between Deepa Mehta And Sirat Taneja)

“The Royal Hotel” (Australia, Dir-scr. Kitty Green)

“Self Portrait: 47 Km 2020” (China, Dir. Zhang Mengqi)

“Starve Acre” (U.L., Dir-scr. Daniel Kokotajlo)

“Together 99” (Sweden-denmark, Dir-scr. Lukas Moodysson)

First Feature Competition

“Black Dog” (U.K., Dir-scr. George Jaques)

“Earth Mama” (U.S. Dir-scr. Savanah Leaf)

“Hoard” (U.K., Dir-scr. Luna Carmoon)

“In Camera” (U.K., Dir-scr. Naqqash Khalid)

“Mambar Pierrette” (Belgium-Cameroon, Dir-scr. Rosine Mbakam)

“Paradise is Burning” (Sweden-Italy-Denmark-Finland, Dir-scr. Mika Gustafson)

“Penal Cordillera” (Chile-Brazil, Dir-scr. Felipe Carmona)

“The Queen of My Dreams” (Canada, Dir-scr. Fawzia Mirza)

“Sky Peals” (U.K., Dir-scr. Moin Hussain)

“Tiger Stripes” (Malaysia-Taiwan-Singapore-France-Germany-Netherlands-Indonesia-Qatar, Dir-scr. Amanda Nell Eu)

“Tuesday” (U.K.-U.S., Dir-scr. Daina O. Pusić)

Documentary Competition

“Bye Bye Tiberias” (France-Palestine-Belgium-Qatar, Dir-scr. Lina Soualem)

“Celluloid Underground” (U.K.-Iran, Dir. Ehsan Khoshbakht)

“Chasing Chasing Amy” (U.S., Dir. Sav Rodgers)

“A Common Sequence” (U.S.-Mexico, Dir. Mary Helena Clark, Mike Gibisser)

“Dancing On the Edge Of a Volcano” (Germany-Lebanon, Dir-scr. Cyril Aris)

“The Klezmer Project” (Austria-Argentina, Dir-scr. Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann)

“Queendom” (France-U.S., Dir. Agniia Galdanova)

“The Taste of Mango” (U.K.-U.S., Dir. Chloe Abrahams)

Short Film Competition

“The Archive: Queer Nigerians” (U.K., Dir. Simisolaoluwa Akande)

“Area Boy” (U.K., Dir. Iggy London)

“Boat People” (Canada, Dir. Thao Lam, Kjell Boersma)

“Essex Girls” (U.K., Dir. Yero Timi-biu)

“The Goose’s Excuse” (Egypt-U.K., Dir. Mahdy Abo Bahat, Abdo Zin Eldin)

“Khabur” (Germany-Iran, Dir. Nafis Fathollahzadeh)

“Onset” (U.K.-Poland, Dir. Anna Engelhardt, Mark Cinkevich)

“The Singer” (U.K., Dir. Cora Bissett)

“The Walk” (U.K., Dir. Michael Jobling)

“Wells Of Despair” (Netherlands, Dir. Sata Taas)

The festival takes place Oct. 4-15.