Frameline Film Festival to Open With Sofia Coppola-Produced Drama ‘Fairyland’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Frameline Film Festival will open with a screening of the Sofia Coppola-produced movie “Fairyland.” The 11-day, LGBTQ-focused festival will return to San Francisco and Oakland from June 14-24.

“Fairyland” will be followed by the festival’s Oakland Centerpiece event, which will screen “Cora Bora” on June 15. Its Pride Kickoff screening will be of “God Save the Queens” on June 22.

Produced by Sofia Coppola and directed by Andrew Durham, “Fairyland” is an adaptation of Alysia Abbott’s memoir of the same name. Throughout Durham’s directorial debut, audiences learn about the early days of gay liberation in San Francisco. Scoot McNairy portrays Alysia’s father, Steve, as he tries to balance fatherhood with exploring his sexuality. “Fairyland” will open the festival at the Castro Theater on June 14.

“’Fairyland’ is the perfect film to open Frameline47 as it’s a film anchored in the rich, gay history of San Francisco, and connected to the heart and soul of The Castro,” says Allegra Madsen, director of programming at Frameline. “Adapted beautifully from Alysa Abbott’s memoir, ‘Fairyland’ is a quintessentially San Francisco story of a queer father-daughter relationship during the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

“Cora Bora” will premiere at the New Parkway Theater the following day. Director Hannah Pearl Utt’s queer comedy stars “Hacks” breakout Megan Stalter as Cora, a struggling musician. The somewhat-successful Millennial moves to Los Angeles and promptly falls in love, but her misfortunes and messy reunions eventually lead her to Portland as she tries to win her girlfriend back.

Directed by Jordan Danger, “God Save the Queens” stars “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni including Alaska, Laganja Estranja, Kelly Mantle, Manilla Luzon and Michelle Visage. The film follows the queens when they end up in a therapy retreat and each try to salvage their careers after their separate PR nightmares.

Tickets to all three screenings are now on sale.