Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad, Anthony Carrigan Starring in Alex Winter’s ‘The Adults’

Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad and Anthony Carrigan will star in “The Adults,” a new crime drama from Alex Winter.

“The Adults” follows a sister and brother, Megan and Nathan (Wood and Gad), whose lives are completely upended when they discover a dead body, long buried in their parent’s basement. That revelation sends them on an odyssey of crime and murder.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Evan, Josh and Anthony on this darkly comic crime drama, which takes a sly look at the challenges we all face today, trying to survive in the modern world,” Winter said.

CAA Media Finance, which is arranging financing for the film, will represent the domestic sale, while Rocket Science will launch international sales at the upcoming European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin.

The film is being produced by Winter, Scott Kroopf of Many Rivers Productions, and Russell Hollander. It is executive produced by Connie Tavel. Novelist Michael M.B. Galvin, the writer of “Fat Kid Rules the World,” will pen the screenplay.

Wood most recently starred in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” and HBO’s “Westworld.” Other credits include “Mildred Pierce,” “The Wrestler” and “Thirteen.” Wood will next star in an adaptation of World War II-era book “All That I Am,” alongside Eliza Scanlen, Rufus Sewell and Vanessa Redgrave.

Gad is best known for his voice work as Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen” and his starring role in Disney’s live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast.” He also appeared in the original Broadway cast of “The Book of Mormon,” and co-starred in “Murder on the Orient Express” and “The Wedding Ringer.”

Carrigan co-stars on HBO’s “Barry.” On screen, he recently appeared in “Fatherhood” with Kevin Hart, and starred with Keanu Reeves and Winter in “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

In addition to playing Bill in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and starring in “The Lost Boys,” Winter has become an accomplished director. He’s made such documentaries as “Deep Web” and “Showbiz Kids,” as well as the narrative feature “Fever.” Winter is set to act alongside Wood, Gad and Carrigan in “The Adults.”

