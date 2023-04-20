DreamWorks to Showcase Latest Projects ‘Teenage Kraken,’ ‘Trolls Band Together’ at Annecy Film Festival

DreamWorks Animation will reveal exclusive looks of their new projects at the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, including the premiere of the new film “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” and a work-in-progress presentation of “Trolls Band Together,” as well as first look at an unannounced film from the studio. DreamWorks will also host an outdoor screening of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

“We are excited to showcase our newest projects to the global animation community at Annecy,” says Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation.

“As a studio that celebrates creativity and innovation, it’s an honor for us to participate in this annual event and share our passion for animation with fans from around the world. We look forward to connecting with other industry leaders, and for the opportunity to engage with audiences through the power of storytelling.”

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” is a film by Academy award nominee Kirk DeMicco. It follows the story of title character Ruby (Lana Candor), a sweet, shy girl who discovers that she is a descendent of the warrior Kraken queens, who are sworn to protect the oceans against mermaids. Ruby will soon inherit the throne from her grandmother, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas (Jane Fonda), which will put her up against the most popular girl at school, a mermaid named Chelsea (Annie Murphy). The cast also includes Toni Collette, Colman Domingo, Sam Richardson and Blue Chapman. DeMicco will host a discussion about the film at the festival on June 13, followed by the presentation of an unannounced DreamWorks Animation film. “Teenage Kraken” will premiere on June 15.

Also on June 15, a “Trolls Band Together” panel will be held, featuring director Walt Dohrn, producer Gina Shary and co-director Tim Heitz. The feature will also showcase glimpses of the animation progress along with all-new original songs.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival has been around for over six decades and is held in Annecy, France, this year running from June 11 to June 17.