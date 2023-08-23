‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ to World Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Keenly anticipated sequel “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” will have its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

From the Oscar and BAFTA-winning studio Aardman (“Creature Comforts,” “Wallace & Gromit,” “Shaun the Sheep”) and Oscar and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (“ParaNorman,” “Flushed Away”), the film is the sequel to “Chicken Run” (2000), the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time.

In the film, having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat.

The voice cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies and Nick Mohammed.

The film will receive its world premiere on Oct. 14 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and the gala screening is supported by the Mayor of London and Film London. There will also be simultaneous preview screenings of the film taking place at multiple cinemas across the U.K. The film bows globally on Netflix on Dec. 15.

Fell, said: “What an honor to world premiere our film on home turf at the London Film Festival this year. ‘Dawn of the Nugget’ showcases the amazing talent and ingenuity of the crew at Aardman backed by the enduring passion of the team at Netflix. We’ve poured everything we’ve got into making this a treat for both die-hard fans and the new generation of families discovering ‘Chicken Run’ for the first time.”

Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival director, added: “We are so excited to be sharing the magic and artistry of the Aardman studio and their favorite feathered friends with audiences this October with a film that’s brimming with fun and has such enormous heart.”

The festival runs Oct. 4-15.