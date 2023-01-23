Berlin Film Festival Reveals Competition Lineup (Updating Live)

Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian and executive director Mariëtte Rissenbeck are unveiling the main Competition and Encounters selections on Monday for the 73rd edition of the Berlin Film Festival, which will run Feb. 16-26.

As previously announced, Rebecca Miller’s romantic comedy “She Came To Me,” starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James and Anne Hathaway, has been set as the festival opener.

Kristen Stewart will preside over the jury and Steven Spielberg will receive an honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

ENCOUNTERS FILMS

“The Klezmer Project” by Leandro Koch, Paloma Schahmann

“The Adults” by Dustin Guy Defa

“The Echo” by Tatiana Huezo

“Here” by Bas Devos

“In the Blind Spot” by Ayse Polat

“The Cage is Looking for a Bird” by Malika Musaeva

“My Worst Enemy” by Mehran Tamadon

“White Plastic Sky” by Tibor Banoczki, Sarolta Szabo

“In Water” by Hong Sangsoo

“Family Time” by Tia Kuovo

“The Walls of Bergamo” by Stefano Savona

“Orlando, My Political Biography” by Paul B. Preciado

“Samsara” by Lois Patino

“Eastern Front” by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

“Absence” by Wu Lang

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION LINEUP

“20,000 Species of Bees” by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

“The Shadowless Tower” by Zhang Lu

“Till the End of the Night” by Christoph Hochhausler

“BlackBerry” by Matt Johnson

“Disco Boy” by Giacomo Abbruzze

“The Plough” by Philippe Garrel

“Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert” by Margarethe von Trotta

“Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything” by Emily Atef

“Limbo” by Ivan Sen

“Bad Living” by Joao Canijo

“Manodrome” by John Trengove

“Music” by Angela Schanelec

“Past Lives” by Celine Song

“Afire” by Christian Petzold

“On the Adamant” by Nicolas Philibert

“The Survival of Kindness” by Rolf de Heer

“Suzume” by Makoto Shinkai

“Totem” by Lila Ayles

BERLINALE SPECIAL GALA

“Superpower” by Sean Penn, Aaron Kaufman