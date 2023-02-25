French Documentary ‘On the Adamant’ Wins Golden Bear at Berlin

The official awards ceremony of this year’s Berlin Film Festival is under way, with Kristen Stewart’s jury set to announce their winners from the Competition selections. This post will be updated as they’re announced.

COMPETITION

Golden Bear for Best Film: “On the Adamant,” Nicolas Philibert

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: “Afire,” Christian Petzold

Silver Bear Jury Prize: “Bad Living,” João Canijo

Silver Bear for Best Director: “The Plough,” Philippe Garrel

Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance: “20,000 Species of Bees,” Sofia Otero

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance: “Till the End of the Night,” Thea Ehre

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: “Music,” Angela Schanelec

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: “Disco Boy,” Hélène Louvart, cinematography

ENCOUNTERS

Best Film: “Here,” Bas Devos

Best Director: “The Echo,” Tatiana Huezo

Special Jury Award: (ex aequo) “Orlando, My Political Biography,” Paul B. Preciado; “Samsara,” Lois Patino

BERLINALE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Best Documentary: “The Echo,” Tatiana Huezo

Special Mention: “Orlando, My Political Biography,” Paul B. Preciado

GWFF BEST FIRST FEATURE

Best First Feature: “The Klezmer Project,” Leandro Koch, Paloma Schahmann

Special Mention: “The Bride,” Myriam U. Birara

BERLINALE SHORTS

Golden Bear: “Les Chenilles,” Michelle Keserwany, Noel Keserwany

Silver Bear: “Dipped in Black,” Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch

Special Mention: “It’s a Date,” Nadia Parfan



Previously announced:

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Panorama Audience Award: “Sira,” Apolline Traoré

Second Prize: “The Burdened,” Amr Gamal

Third Prize: “Midwives,” Léa Fehner

Panorama Documentary Audience Award: “Kokomo City,” D. Smith

Second Prize: “The Eternal Memory,” Maite Alberdi

Third Prize: “The Cemetery of Cinema,” Thierno Souleymane Diallo

INDEPENDENT JURY PRIZES

Ecumenical Jury Prizes

Competition: “Totem,” Lila Avilés

Panorama: “Midwives,” Léa Fehner

Forum: “Where God is Not,” Mehran Tamadon

Special Mention: “On the Adamant,” Nicolas Philibert

FIPRESCI Jury Prizes

Competition: “The Survival of Kindness,” Rolf de Heer

Encounters: “Here,” Bas Devos

Panorama: “The Quiet Magician,” Malene Choi

Forum: “Between Revolution,” Vlad Petri

Teddy Awards

Best Feature Film: “All the Colors of the World Are Between Black and White,” Babatunde Apalowo

Best Documentary/Essay Film: “Orlando, My Political Biography,” Paul B. Preciado

Best Short Film: “Dipped in Black,” Matthew Thorne and Derik Lynch

Jury Award: Vicky Knight, performance, “Silver Haze”

Special Teddy Award: Sunny Bunny, the Queer Film Award of the Molodist Film Festival in Kyiv

CICAE Art Cinema Award

Panorama: “The Teacher’s Lounge,” İlker Çatak

Forum: “The Face of Jellyfish,” Melisa Liebenthal

Guild Film Prize: “20,000 Species of Bees,” Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Label Europa Cinemas: “The Teacher’s Lounge,” İlker Çatak

Caligari Film Prize: “De Facto,” Selma Doborac

Peace Film Prize: “Seven Winters in Tehran,” Steffi Niederzoll

Amnesty International Film Award: “The Burdened,” Amr Gamal

Heiner Carow Prize: Fabian Stumm, screenwriter, “Bones and Names”

Compass-Perspective Award: “Seven Winters in Tehran,” Steffi Niederzoll

Special Mention: “The Kidnapping of the Bride,” Sophia Mocorrea

AG-Kino Gilde Cinema Vision 14Plus: “And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine,” Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck

OTHER PRIZES

Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award: “20,000 Species of Bees,” Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award: “Orlando, My Political Biography,” Paul B. Preciado

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Kompagnon Fellowship: “Paraphrase on the Finding of a Glove,” Mareike Wegener; “My Beloved Man’s Female Body,” Anna Melikova

Artekino International Award: “Peeled Skin,” Leonie Krippendorff

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award: “Iván & Hadoum,” Ian de la Rosa

Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award: “The Blindsight,” Ruslan Batytskyi

VFF Talent Highlight Award: “God and the Devil’s Cumbia,” Carlos Lenin

Talents Footprints (Masterd Enablement Program): “TransStories,” Carlos Ormeño Palma; “WE FILM MX,” Miguel Ángel Sánche; “Majoaneng,” Philip Leteka

