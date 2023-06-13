‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Star Trek’ Honored at Banff World Media Festival Rockie Awards

HBO’s “The Last of Us” took home the program of the year award at the 44th Banff World Media Festival. The series was awarded at the 2023 Rockie Award Gala on Tuesday evening alongside other individuals, programs, films and media outlets. The event is held annually in Banff, Alberta in the Canadian Rockies.

Craig Robinson, actor and producer with credits on programs like “The Office,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Killing It,” was awarded with the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award. Robinson was also the host of the festival’s flagship awards program.

The Grand Jury Prize was awarded to “Eternal Spring” and the Buffalo Rock Award went to “Star Trek” for its legacy in TV programming.

As previously announced, Garcell Beauvais of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was presented with the Inclusion Award presented by A+E. The award recognizes individuals whose work promote diversity and inclusivity in media. Alanis Obomsawin received the Career Achievement Award for her extensive work in documentary filmmaking.

The Hollywood Reporter presented World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato with the Impact Award. World of Wonder is behind programs like “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Island Hunting” and “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles.”

Sphere Media received the Innovative Producer Award presented by Lionsgate, which is awarded to an independent producer of TV or digital media. Sphere has produced programs like “Transplant,” “Sort Of,” “Haunted Hospitals” and “Gabby’s Farm.”

The Award of Excellence was presented by Variety to Sharon Horgan, the Irish actress, comedian, writer and director who starred in “Bad Sisters” and “Catastrophe.”