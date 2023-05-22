Alpha Violet Picks Up Spanish Drama ‘Foremost by Night’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales boutique Alpha Violet has acquired Spanish filmmaker Victor Iriarte’s directorial debut, “Foremost by Night” (“Sobre Todo de Noche”).

Described as a noir story with a political background, “Foremost by Night” revolves around two women who meet for the first time, one who was forced to give up her newborn child for adoption when she was young, the other who, unable to bare children of her own, adopted a child she raised as her own.

The film, which stars Ana Torrent (“There Be Dragons,” “The Other Boleyn Girl”), Lola Dueñas (“Me Too,” “Volver”) and Manuel Egozkue, was among this year’s winners at the Malaga Film Festival’s Work in Progress awards, where it secured the Latido Films distribution prize and the Aracne Digital Cinema award for post production services.

The Spanish-Portuguese-French co-production was produced by Spain’s La Termita, Inicia Films, Atekaleun and CSC Films; Portugal’s Ukbar Filmes; and 4A4 Productions in France. The film also shot in all three countries, including on location in Madrid and Paris.

Atalante is distributing the film in Spain.

Alpha Violet’s current titles also include Lila Avilés’ Spanish-language family drama “Tótem”; “Cloves & Carnations,” by Turkish director Bekir Bülbül; and Indonesian filmmaker Makbul Mubarak’s “Autobiography.”