Buzz Titles From Taiwan in EFM

BAD EDUCATION
Director: Kai Ko
Producers: Ko Yao-zong, Lu Wei-chun, Giddens Ko, Midi Z, Molly Fang
Key cast: Berant Zhu, Kent Tsai, Edison Song
Actor Kai Ko’s directorial debut revolves around three young men who decide to bond with each other as sworn brothers as they graduate from high school by sharing dark secrets. The film’s Berant Zhu won the supporting actor prize at the 2022 Golden Horse Awards.
Sales: Harvest 9 Road Entertainment
COO-COO 043
Director: Chan Ching-Lin
Producers: Lin I-ling, Lin Shih-ken
Key cast: Yu An-Shun, Hu Jhih-Ciang, Yang Li-Yin, Rimong Ihwar
Haunting family drama set against the world of pigeon racing in Taiwan. Winner of 59th Golden Horse Awards’ narrative feature in 2022 and the Golden Horse Film Festival’s Fipresci prize.
Sales: Distribution Workshop
IN THE MORNING OF LA PETITE MORTE
Director: Wang Yu-lin
Producers: Patrick Mao Huang, Jan Yi-ting
Key cast: Fukuchi Yusuke, Wang Yun-zhi, Ivy Yin, Jan Huei-ling, Jason King
An erotic crime drama that follows the story of Matsui, a socially isolated food deliveryman who falls in love with a prostitute. But she vanishes suddenly, causing the devastated Matui to reject Helen, a Filipina cleaner who’s a victim of sexual harassment and is pushed to the point of no return.
Sales: Flash Forward Entertainment
THE PIG, THE SNAKE AND THE PIGEON
Director: Wong Ching-Po
Producers: Lee Lieh, Roger Huang
Key cast: Ethan Juan, Ben Yuen, Chen Yi-wen
An action crime drama that follows the story of Guilin, a fugitive who has become the third most-wanted criminal on the island. But when he discovers that he’s terminally ill, he decides to give himself the most-wanted title by getting rid of the other two criminals topping the list.
Sales: Distribution Workshop
SALUTE
Director: Yao Hung-i
Producers: Hou Hsiao-hsien, Chen Wei, Chen Po-chuan
Key cast: Sheu Fang-yi, Chen Chu-sheng, Hsieh Ying-xuan
Biopic about the Taiwanese monde dancer Sheu Fang-yi is a carefully crafted blend of fiction, experimental elements and documentary, as it traces the dance journey of Sheu. Winner for action choreography, 2022 Golden Horse Awards; selection of London East Asia Film Festival.
Sales: Triple Film House