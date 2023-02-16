Buzz Titles From Taiwan in EFM

BAD EDUCATION

Director: Kai Ko

Producers: Ko Yao-zong, Lu Wei-chun, Giddens Ko, Midi Z, Molly Fang

Key cast: Berant Zhu, Kent Tsai, Edison Song

Actor Kai Ko’s directorial debut revolves around three young men who decide to bond with each other as sworn brothers as they graduate from high school by sharing dark secrets. The film’s Berant Zhu won the supporting actor prize at the 2022 Golden Horse Awards.

Sales: Harvest 9 Road Entertainment

COO-COO 043

Director: Chan Ching-Lin

Producers: Lin I-ling, Lin Shih-ken

Key cast: Yu An-Shun, Hu Jhih-Ciang, Yang Li-Yin, Rimong Ihwar

Haunting family drama set against the world of pigeon racing in Taiwan. Winner of 59th Golden Horse Awards’ narrative feature in 2022 and the Golden Horse Film Festival’s Fipresci prize.

Sales: Distribution Workshop

IN THE MORNING OF LA PETITE MORTE

Director: Wang Yu-lin

Producers: Patrick Mao Huang, Jan Yi-ting

Key cast: Fukuchi Yusuke, Wang Yun-zhi, Ivy Yin, Jan Huei-ling, Jason King

An erotic crime drama that follows the story of Matsui, a socially isolated food deliveryman who falls in love with a prostitute. But she vanishes suddenly, causing the devastated Matui to reject Helen, a Filipina cleaner who’s a victim of sexual harassment and is pushed to the point of no return.

Sales: Flash Forward Entertainment

THE PIG, THE SNAKE AND THE PIGEON

Director: Wong Ching-Po

Producers: Lee Lieh, Roger Huang

Key cast: Ethan Juan, Ben Yuen, Chen Yi-wen

An action crime drama that follows the story of Guilin, a fugitive who has become the third most-wanted criminal on the island. But when he discovers that he’s terminally ill, he decides to give himself the most-wanted title by getting rid of the other two criminals topping the list.

Sales: Distribution Workshop

SALUTE

Director: Yao Hung-i

Producers: Hou Hsiao-hsien, Chen Wei, Chen Po-chuan

Key cast: Sheu Fang-yi, Chen Chu-sheng, Hsieh Ying-xuan

Biopic about the Taiwanese monde dancer Sheu Fang-yi is a carefully crafted blend of fiction, experimental elements and documentary, as it traces the dance journey of Sheu. Winner for action choreography, 2022 Golden Horse Awards; selection of London East Asia Film Festival.

Sales: Triple Film House