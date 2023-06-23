Cathy Kalmenson on Voice Acting, Finding Talent and the State of AI

This article first appeared as part of Jenelle Riley’s Acting Up newsletter – to subscribe for early content and weekly updates on all things acting, visit the Acting Up signup page.

Cathy Kalmenson knows the voice over world from all sides, having worked as an agent, director and casting director in her lengthy career. In 1993, she founded Kalmenson & Kalmenson with her husband, animation and voice director, Harvey Kalmenson. This renowned team not only casts voice acting roles but offers a highly respected suite of voice acting classes for all levels of students.

Bringing over 60 years of combined experience to the business, the Kalmensons have a slew of workshops based on what is called The Kalmenson Method for Voice Acting which teaches not only the skills one needs to succeed in VO, but strategies for navigating the business.

I spoke with Cathy Kalmenson about some of her favorite highlights from a long career and the current state of the industry. For more information on Kalmenson and Kalmenson, voice acting and casting, visit www.kalmenson.com.

What inspires you about the business of voice over talent?

I am inspired by the courage and vulnerability that it takes for VO actors to be authentically responsive. I’m blown away by getting to know talent by their honest self-expression. To know their essence is like discovering gold. And then there’s the joy and gratification of matching an actor’s truth with the truth in the role. We call it “truth casting.”

How has the VO business changed, in general and for K&K in the last few years?

These days, like many other vocations out there, there is less human contact in the voice over industry. The VO auditioning process has become mostly self-directing, followed by no feedback for the actor, unless they book it. No pats on the back. Rare honest critique. Which is why a strong VO acting skill set, along with improvisational skills are needed for the confidence and positive self-belief required for the nature of this business. The upside to self-directing: saving travel time, gas and parking money. And yes, you can audition and work in your pajamas!

The advent of robotic online casting services has no human touch! Missing are: strategic and curated casting, along with auditions directed by a human. Online undirected robo-casting attracts thousands of unqualified candidates; and pits talent against each other in open-market bidding for the job. In other words, when it comes to online robo-casting services, it often comes down to who will do the voice over job for the least amount of money.

Kalmenson & Kalmenson still offers producers the option of voice acting auditions directed by a pro/veteran voice acting director, most often, by our co-founder, Harvey Kalmenson, who I like to call our CWO – Corporate Wisdom Officer. Harvey is the creator of the Kalmenson Method for Voice Acting. We’re proud to share that our graduates report increased booking averages in both their voice over and on-camera careers.

Where are some of the most interesting places you’ve discovered VO talent?

Over the last 30 years, we’ve discovered and developed voice acting talent at both likely and unlikely places. Likely places include: our own voice acting classes, on-stage performances, college acting showcases, improv showcases, comedy clubs, social media and from voice demos submitted to us by agents and managers and demos emailed directly to us from voice acting talent from around the world.

Unlikely places we’ve discovered VO talent include: at Costco, a spa, in restaurants, striking up conversations in an airplane, in an elevator. Funny story – a few years ago, at a hospital while I was under sedation from an epidural injection for a back injury, Harvey tells me he saw me extending a business card to the nurse who was pushing my temporary post procedure wheelchair to the elevator! Voice casting is clearly my passion.

What’s one of your favorite casting discovery stories?

While I had the pleasure of lecturing to acting students at Cal State Northridge, I conducted an interactive exercise in which we passed around a cordless microphone to each person in the auditorium. They each gave their name and shared 3 natural personality characteristics describing themselves. This all happened in a matter of seconds for each person. There was one young man who came across naturally as the type we were auditioning that very same afternoon. Long story short, I invited this acting student to audition, and not only did he win the job, it grew into four national radio spots and it became his access via Taft-Hartley to join SAG-AFTRA! It launched his voice acting career.

What are some trends you’re noticing in voice over today?

Unequivocally, the number one trend in VO today is diversity and inclusion. There’s a place for everyone in our world of voice over today! Having the courage to be your authentic self is now sought after and celebrated. We the audience can hear, feel and relate to authenticity. Warts and all.

In our voice over auditions, and in our voice acting classes, we encourage voice actors to “flaunt your shortcomings.” Humans are craving the real deal, and vulnerability. This serves as a refreshing counterbalance to the motive driven, commercially and politically driven lack of authenticity all around us and in our face these days.

Another trend favorite I like to call: “experiential – immersive.” The voice actor immerses, allowing the audience to hear the actor’s VO expression of the experience of the action/taste/sound/feeling/sight. For example: the “chill, relaxed” VO sharing an in- the-moment experience riding in that luxury car on screen alludes to the fact that you’re not just buying a car, you’ve getting “Ahhhhh… luxurious comfort every time you drive it…. The journey is ahhhh….” The audience gets a taste of that experience from the VO. As opposed to the VO just telling us about all the details. Or trying to sell us. Immersion is the biggest element in video game play. The player absorbs the characters’ drama And these days, “experiential” is also quite common for VO in commercials.

A “global” sound is popular. Often defined as having other than a neutral American accent. This voice is from a place on earth that we can’t easily determine. A bit of a morph or not clearly delineated. Global is simply sounding “non-American” from “we’re not sure where.”

Any thoughts on the state of “AI” voices created from original human voices?

VO agents and VO talent are carefully reading the fine print these days, red-lining and disallowing or replacing the “AI ask” on the contract, with a reference for negotiable payment either upfront, or when the time comes. Agents are creating their own AI riders to go along with the main contract. An AI “ask” clause in contracts allows (or disallows) the creation of additional content by creating artificial speeches applicable to future other related or unrelated projects, from the original voice recordings; or allows artificial voices to be created for a library of voice prints created from the original human source or from a blend of human voices.

What’s the best way to prepare for a career in voice over?

Two things: develop strong VO acting skills; and develop clarity of your personal brand or as we call it your “voice over signature”. Preparation for a successful VO career is most thoroughly and efficiently achieved in Voice Over classes. And practice. Our VO acting classes are formatted separately for actors, and for non-actors. All levels of study.

Do you have a favorite VO casting job?

“Beyond All Boundaries,” executive produced by Tom Hanks. This film can be seen at the World War II Museum in New Orleans in the 4-Dimensional immersive theater experience.

The multiple celebrity voices we cast made the characters come alive. We are proud to be a part of this important film. And proud of our efforts and what we accomplished in contributing our expertise to this magnificent history lesson which will serve generations to come.

What’s been your strangest voice casting assignment?

It’s a tie between: Casting the voices of two talking roadkill – an opossum and a squirrel – admiring the running shoes of a runner running by. Or the role of a bit of scrambled egg caught in a kitchen scouring pad.

What’s your vision for the future of Kalmenson & Kalmenson?

We’ve been blessed with thousands of voice casting assignments in all genres of media, over the years, many in commercials. Harvey and I are craving the spiritual rewards of enlarging our scope of more casting assignments and partnerships, especially theatrical. Our vision for the near future is casting many more voices for animated feature films, streaming series, documentaries, and mini-series, especially those with historical and cultural significance. And audio theater in any streaming media! And expanding our education department with more courses, developing more VO career success stories, globally. My dream vision: to work with Ken Burns!

Any final thoughts you’d like to add?

As a voice casting director, I’m grateful to be my truth: an inspired inspirer. I am inspired by actors. And I can inspire them in their performance, whether in an audition, or in class. And we inspire the creative teams, our clients who hire us, by presenting them with creative strategic and spec driven voice options for every project that we take on.

Worldwide – and with the greatest selection of VO talent ever, experience is what separates us from the herds. Finding the right actors for the job is not merely a sheer numbers game.

The key to the Kalmenson & Kalmenson enduring success story is integrity personified by years of enduring professionalism. This I’ve shared with my husband, Harvey Kalmenson, as we’ve grown our company and our expertise over the past 30 years…and counting!