Julia Garner, Halle Bailey and Paul Mescal Celebrate Oscars Week: Inside Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood Party

Young Hollywood is ready for Oscars week. On Wednesday night, some of the biggest young stars in the industry celebrated at Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Mes Amis.

The star-studded evening was co-hosted by Halle Bailey, Julia Garner and Paul Mescal, the latter of which is nominated for his performance in “Aftersun” at this weekend’s Academy Awards.

Garner, who walked the red carpet with husband Mark Foster, was excited to be out and about during one of the biggest weeks of the year.

“This is for the young, new talent that’s in the industry right now. It’s such an honor to be here — it’s nice to be out of the house outside of this bubble we’ve all been living in,” she told Variety. “Not via zoom!”

The “Ozark” actor, who first met Bailey in Milan at the Gucci fashion show and Mescal at the SAG Awards last month, is excited to watch the biggest night in film — and has one obsession when it comes to the nominees.

Alexa Barajas, Kevin Alves and Samantha Hanratty attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“I always look forward to seeing the Oscars but at the same time, it’s so hard because everyone’s so incredible. I wish it was just one big event and no competition because everybody should win. Everybody in that room is incredible and tell such different stories,” she said. “I mean, Cate Blanchett — Lydia Tár is a person, not a character. I’m obsessed.”

Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood was part of Campaign Hollywood, Vanity Fair’s annual week-long event ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The guest list also included “Yellowjackets” stars Samantha Hanratty, Kevin Alves and Alexa Barajas; “Outer Banks” cast members Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Austin North; Bailee Madison, Olivia Holt, Lukas Gage, Victoria Pedretti, John Owen Lowe, Cameron Monaghan among others.