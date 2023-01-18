‘You People’ Cast Supports Jonah Hill’s Decision Not to Do Press Over Mental Health Concerns: ‘You Have to Protect Yourself’

Jonah Hill’s “You People” co-stars are weighing in on the actor’s decision not to promote or do press for his films because of the toll it takes on his mental health.

“Life is tough for all of us,” Lauren London told Variety Tuesday at the “You People” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “For us to pretend that we’re stronger than others and we can handle more, that’s unfair. I hold space for Jonah Hill. That’s my homeboy. I love him and whatever he needs to do for his soul, I am there for it.”

Hill, who co-wrote the film with its director Kenya Barris, and London star as Ezra and Amira. The romantic comedy follows the unlikely couple as their love blooms and he tries to win the approval of her Muslim parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long). His Jewish parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) may be progressive, but prove to be cringe-worthy as they try to demonstrate how open they are to their son’s interracial (and interfaith) romance.

Hill announced in a social media post in August that he was taking a break from his upcoming projects’ press campaigns. His announcement came ahead of the release of “Stutz,” the documentary that features Hill and his therapist openly discussing his mental health issues. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events,” Hill wrote.

“You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” Hill continued. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

Louis-Dreyfus echoed London’s support of Hill. “You have to protect yourself and do what feels right to you,” she said, adding that she tries not to give publicity commitments “too much import.”

“I want to get out there and support the project because we worked really hard on this, but at the end of the day I’m going to go home and be with my family,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

Duchovny added, “It’s [Hill’s] prerogative. I’d love not to do press, too. It’s very exteriorizing. You come out of yourself. It’s very un-real, but it’s just part of the game.”

“You People” opens in theaters on Jan. 20 and will be available on Netflix on Jan. 27.