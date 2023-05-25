Film Industry Players to Participate in Fundraising Soccer Tournament at Tribeca-Set NYFest

Aside from screening movies, film executives attending Tribeca will be playing ball on June 10 as part of of the 12th edition of the NYFEST, the New York-set fundraising soccer tournament.

Co-founded by Dylan Leiner, Sony Pictures Classics’ senior executive VP of acquisitions and production, NYFEST brings together people from the entertainment world on the playing field to raise money for organizations helping underserved youth in New York. The annual event will take place at Pier 5, Brooklyn Bridge Park and will coincide with the first Saturday of Tribeca festival.

In addition to the adult tournament, NYFEST will also host a Youth Soccer Challenge which will welcome young talents. Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams.

Past participants include teams from Droga5, ESPN, Facebook, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, MTV, NBCUniversal, Paradigm Talent Agency, Sony Pictures Classics, TIME, the Tribeca Festival, Warner Bros. and YouTube, among others.

“We’re proud that for 12 years NYFEST has brought together the worlds of entertainment and soccer to support local charity partners,” said Leiner. “It’s been an opportunity to step outside our comfort zones, engage and play. Now more than ever, there’s nothing more important than play.” Registration at https://nyfest.leagueapps.com will remain open until May 26.

NYFEST’s co-founder Jeffrey Saunders, said “adding to our youth and adult tournaments, NYFEST has launched a charity bracket where teams representing non-profit organizations can compete to take home a cash prize that goes toward their respective charities.”

“Tying together the worlds of soccer and entertainment for the benefit of underserved communities is at the heart of NYFEST,” Saunders continued.