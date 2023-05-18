‘The Old Guard’ Sequel Ending ‘Demands’ a Third Movie, Says Producer Marc Evans

The “Old Guard” sequel starring Charlize Theron doesn’t even have an official release date, but a third installment may already be brewing. “There’s an ending to No. 2 that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy,” producer Marc Evans told me at the premiere of “The Mother,” Netflix’s new Jennifer Lopez action movie.

In “The Old Guard 2,” Theron reprises her role as the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries, and Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli return as gay couple Joe and Nicky. “You’re going to see more story of Joe and Nicky,” Evans assured.

After pandemic delays, filming began on the sequel, with Victoria Mahoney directing, about a year ago. Asked if Theron was contracted for a third movie, Evans would only say, “Charlize is a producer on the movie and deeply supportive of the franchise.”

“The Old Guard,” directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, was released in 2020. Netflix reported that 78 million households viewed the film over its first four weeks. It was one of the most watched straight-to-streaming titles of the year.

Original cast members Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Harry Melling, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor return for the follow-up, which also includes Uma Thuman and Henry Golding in undisclosed roles.

“I’m excited about our team coming back and having had all this time to really think about what we want the next story to be,” Theron told Variety shortly after filming began. “It’s a big ask to want everybody involved to do action that’s raising the bar of what we did last time. It takes time and energy and effort and everybody has put that forth. I want to see the fruits of that labor.”

“The Old Guard 2” is expected to be released this year.

Speaking of Theron, she’ll be on hand to host her annual Africa Outreach Project Block Party on May 20 on the Universal Studios Backlot. Expected guests include her “Fast X” co-stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Scott Eastwood, Alan Ritchson, Sung Kang and their director, Louis Letterier. The evening benefits the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, the Oscar winner’s nonprofit that works to support the health, education and safety of youth in Africa.