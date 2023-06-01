James Gunn’s Superman Search Includes Former ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Pierson Fodé

Back in April, James Gunn told me what he was looking for in the new Man of Steel for “Superman: Legacy.” “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has, but he’s also an alien,” he said. “It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”

He added, “We have some really great choices, which I’m excited about.”

Could former “The Bold and the Beautiful” star Pierson Fodé be on Gunn’s list? I hear that the 31-year-old actor could be in the running for the coveted role. Sources tell me that Fodé sent in a self-tape, which included a montage of footage showing his very Clark Kent-like childhood on a farm in the small town of Moses Lake, Wash. I’m told Gunn liked what he saw.

Just take a look at the photo of Fodé above or his shirtless shots on Instagram. Hello, Superman!

Fodé has some superhero cred – he appeared in a 2020 episode of “Supergirl.”

A rep for Fodé did not comment. Gunn’s rep referred questions to Warner Bros. The studio’s policy is not to comment on “Superman: Legacy” stories. An insider says no casting decisions have been made.

Fodé is known for his work as Thomas Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful” from 2015 to 2018. His credits also include “The Man From Toronto” with Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, Facebook Watch’s “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” and the real-life college football drama “It’s Time.”

Fodé will next be seen in “Based on a True Story,” the new dark comedy series from Peacock starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. He also recently signed on to play a camp counselor in the coming-of-age thriller “Marshmallow,” directed by Daniel Delpurgatorio and written by Andy Greskoviak.