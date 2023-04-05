‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Star Seth Rogen Calls Original 1993 Adaptation ‘One of the Worst Films Ever Made’

Seth Rogen hopes Hollywood will redeem itself with Universal Pictures’ new animated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Rogen, who voices Donkey Kong in the adaptation of the popular video game series, tells Variety at the film’s premiere, “When I was 11, I saw the original ‘Mario Bros.’ movie and I was so excited. But it’s one of the worst films ever made. I was so disappointed. I think it made me realize that movies, like, could be bad. That never occurred to me until that moment.

“It really bummed me out,” he continues. “It’s nice to vindicate that moment. It’s nice to know that 11-year-olds out there that they won’t be disappointed in the same way that I was.”

The 1993 live-action feature, directed by Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel, starred Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi. Rounding out the cast were Samantha Mathis, Dennis Hopper and Fisher Stevens. The film bombed with critics and at the box office.

The starry voice cast of the latest endeavor, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, includes Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi. Jack Black is Bowser and Princess Peach is played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Variety caught up with the cast and creatives at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on April 1 in downtown Los Angeles. Rogen shared that he enjoyed the voiceover work because in a live-action movie “the acting is like one of 100 things that are happening in the scene.”

“It’s nice because when you’re doing a voice, you just get to focus on coming up with jokes that maybe children will laugh at,” he explained.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is in theaters Wednesday.