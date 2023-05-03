Stanley Tucci Is ‘Pretty Confident’ Canceled Travel Show ‘Searching for Italy’ Will Find a New Home

Stanley Tucci may not be searching much longer.

The actor-foodie says he’s “pretty confident” that he’ll find a new home for his cooking and travel show, “Searching for Italy.” CNN canceled the two-season series in December when the network ended its development of original documentary programming. “We’re talking to different companies,” Tucci told me at the premiere of his new Amazon Prime Video series, “Citadel.” “We’ll find out in a few weeks.”

The series received seven Emmy nominations, winning for outstanding hosted nonfiction series in 2021 and 2022.

At the time of the cancellation, Tucci appeared on “The Tonight Show.” “Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming, so hopefully we’ll end up on another streamer, network, we don’t know,” Tucci told Jimmy Fallon. “But yes, I have plans to do season three and more.”

Tucci has written two books on cooking. In 1996, he co-directed, with Campbell Scott, “Big Night,” a film about two brothers who make one last grand meal at a failing restaurant they won.

I also had to ask if he agrees with Anne Hathaway, who said during an appearance on “The View” that she doesn’t think a sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” will happen because the 2006 film is about a specific moment when print magazines were thriving. Tucci didn’t exactly nix a second film, saying, “I don’t know, but it would be fun.”

Maybe he could convince Hathaway to change her mind?

Tucci co-starred in “The Devil Wears Prada,” directed by David Frankel and based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name, as the art director of Miranda Priestly’s (Meryl Streep) Runway magazine. The cast also included Emily Blunt, Simon Baker and Adrian Grenier.