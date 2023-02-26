Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Freak Friday’ Sequel ‘Is Going to Happen’

Sounds like the sequel to “Freaky Friday” is close to being greenlit — if it hasn’t been already. While a reunion of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan hasn’t been officially announced, Curtis offered the ultimate tease when we chatted Saturday at the Producers Guild Awards.

“It’s going to happen,” she said. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

On Feb. 14, Curtis shared a photo of her and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!””

Lohan commented on the post with emojis of crossed fingers, a smiley face with heart eyes and two hands up.

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in November, Curtis told me, “There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking. People are talking. The right people are talking.”

She continued, “I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully, We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”

Meanwhile, Diego Luna was almost brought to tears on the red carpet when his 12-year-old daughter Fiona, a big “Freaky Friday” fan, was introduced to Curtis. “I’m about to cry,” the “Andor” star said as he watched Curtis embrace Fiona.

Curtis whispered in Fiona’s ear. “I just told her she’s going to the premiere of ‘Freaky Friday 2’ and I told her a secret about it that nobody knows,” Curtis said. “She’s the only one in the world who knows what I just told her.”