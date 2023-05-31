‘Spider-Man’ Producers Tease Live-Action Miles Morales Movie and Animated ‘Spider-Woman’ Film: ‘It’s All Happening’

As “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” finally hits theaters this weekend, the producers behind the trilogy have their attention set on the third installment, next year’s “Beyond the Spider-Verse.”

However, that’s not the only web-slinging project that’s on their minds.

Producer Amy Pascal says a Spider-Woman and live-action Miles Morales movie are in the works. “You’ll see all of it,” she told me Tuesday at the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” premiere in Los Angeles. “It’s all happening.”

Producer Avi Arad teased that moviegoers will see a “Spider-Woman” movie “sooner than you expect.”

“I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he said.

Pascal also said a fourth “Spider-Man“ movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya is still in the works, but the writers strike has paused development. “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she said. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Sony boss Tom Rothman was much more cagey about the future. He laughed, “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” sees the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy.

It sure sounds like Steinfeld is up for a standalone “Spider-Woman” movie. “This is like my dream job, sign me up over and over again,” she said about doing voice work. “I got to be comfortable! And it’s a dream to be in a space that feels so comfortable but also creative and free and just exciting to be a part of.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers, is in theaters Friday, June. 2. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Rachel Dratch, Shea Whigham, Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne, Ziggy Marley, Ayo Edebiri and Danielle Perez.