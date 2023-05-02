‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Continues U.K. Box Office Domination, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ Makes Strong Debut

Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office collecting £3.06 million ($3.8 million) in its fourth weekend for a total of £45.7 million, per numbers from Comscore.

In its second weekend, Studiocanal’s “Evil Dead Rise” earned £1.05 million in second place for a total of £3.3 million.

There were a couple of strong debuts in the top five. eOne’s “The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry” bowed in third place with £784,698, while DG Tech’s Tamil-language magnum opus “Ponniyin Selvan: 2,” also released in the Telugu and Hindi languages, debuted in fourth position with £618,244. Rounding off the top five, in its fifth weekend, was eOne’s “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” with £575,796.

The other debut in the top 10 was Universal’s “Polite Society,” which bowed in ninth place with £220,278.

MUBI’s “One Fine Morning” added £21,671 and now has a total of £239,856.

Among the upcoming releases, the biggest is Disney’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” that opens mid-week on May 3.

On the Friday, Conic is opening 2022 Cannes title “Pamfir.” In the run up to Cannes, a few more titles from last year’s edition are releasing, including FIPRESCI Prize winner “The Blue Caftan,” from New Wave, Un Certain Regard best performance winner “Harka,” from Studio Soho Distribution, and “Return to Seoul,” from MUBI.

Wildcard Distribution is opening Galway and Kerry festival winner “Lakelands” and Miracle/Dazzler are bowing drama-thriller “The Laureate.”

From Asia, Trinity CineAsia is opening China’s answer to “Top Gun,” “Born to Fly,” while Icon is debuting martial arts film “Ip Man: The Awakening.”