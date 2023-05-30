×
‘The Little Mermaid’ Makes Splashy Debut Atop U.K. Box Office

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo by Giles Keyte. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Giles Keyte

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” made a splashy debut at the U.K. and Ireland box office, topping the charts with £5 million ($6.2 million), per numbers from Comscore.

In its second weekend, Universal’s “Fast X” held strong with £2.2 million in second place for a total of £10.2 million. In third position, in its fourth weekend, Disney’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” collected £1.5 million for a total of £31.6 million.

Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” earned £292,155 in fourth place in its eighth weekend for a total of £52.2 million. Warner Bros.’ “Hypnotic” rounded off the top five debuting with £217,252.

There were two more debuts in the top 10. Sony’s “Sisu” bowed in sixth place with £144,567 while National Amusements/Vue’s concert film “Tomorrow X Together World Tour – Act: Sweet Mirage – Live” debuted in eighth position with £66,961.

Highlights of the upcoming weekend include a mix of wide releases, festival favorites and re-releases of classics. Opening across more than 300 sites each are Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,” Disney’s “The Boogeyman” and Altitude’s “Mad About The Boy – The Noel Coward Story.”

Curzon is releasing Venice 2022 title “Amanda,” Vertigo Berlin 2023 film “Reality” and Miracle/Dazzler Toronto 2022 selection “Carmen.”

Ahead of its impending Bruce Lee 4K UHD Blu-ray box set release, Arrow Films is bowing for a limited time the late martial arts star’s “The Way Of The Dragon,” “Fist of Fury,” “The Big Boss” and “Game of Death.” BFI is releasing a 4K remaster of Jean-Luc Godard’s “Contempt,” while Park Circus is opening a 4K restoration of Ridley Scott’s “Thelma & Louise.”

