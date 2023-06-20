‘The Flash’ Speeds to Top of U.K. Box Office

Warner Bros.’ superhero film “The Flash” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £4.2 million ($5.4 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

In second place, in its third weekend, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” swung to £2.6 million for a total of £20.3 million. In third position in its fourth weekend, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” earned £1.3 million and now has a splashy £22 million total.

Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts” collected £1.1 million in fourth place in its second weekend for a total of £4.99 million. Elysian’s “Greatest Days” debuted in fifth position with £536,955.

There was one more debut in the top 10. AA Films U.K.’s “Adipurush,” the latest version of Indian mythological epic “Ramayana,” bowed in sixth position with £252,628.

There are two mid-week releases this week, on Wednesday, June 21. On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, Studiocanal is releasing the final cut of cult British horror “The Wicker Man” in a 4K restoration and Sony is bowing sex comedy “No Hard Feelings,” starring Jennifer Lawrence.

On June 22 and 24, for two nights only, Trafalgar Releasing is bringing annual event “Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies.” This year’s screening is a concert film, where a year after Brent Mydland’s passing, the Grateful Dead returned to the summer stadium circuit, playing Chicago’s Soldier Field for the first time, with two keyboard players filling the seat Mydland left vacant.

The upcoming weekend the widest release is Wes Anderson’s Cannes title “Asteroid City,” with an all-star cast including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan and Jeff Goldblum. Universal is opening the film across more than 300 sites.

Netflix is giving animated title “Nimona,” featuring the voice talents of Riz Ahmed, Chloë Grace Moretz and RuPaul, which premiered at the Annecy festival, a limited theatrical release before it streams on the service. Dogwoof is opening Tour de France themed documentary “The Last Rider,” while Kova is bowing spiritual awakening drama “Jesus Revolution.”

Curzon is releasing Cannes 2022 documentary “The Super 8 Years.”