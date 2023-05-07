×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Mandy Walker Becomes First Woman to Win Australian Cinematographers Society Awards’ Milli Award – Film News in Brief

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Smashes $500 Million at Domestic Box Office

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE, from left: Mario (voice: Chris Pratt), Luigi (voice: Charlie Day), 2023. © Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection
©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Wahoo! “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” crossed $500 million at the domestic box office, becoming one of only 19 films to ever surpass that benchmark.

In its fifth weekend of release, the movie collected a huge $18.5 million from 3,909 North American theaters and landed in second place behind Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ($116 million).

At this point, the animated video game adaptation — from Universal, Illumination and Nintendo — is the highest-grossing movie of the year in North America with $518 million and globally with $1.15 billion. It’s the first movie from Illumination, the company behind “Despicable Me” and “Sing,” to hit the $500 million mark at the domestic box office. Also this weekend, “Mario” surpassed “Toy Story 4” ($1.07 billion) to become the fifth-biggest animated movie of all time.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opened in theaters on April 5 and generated a towering $204 million in its first five days of release, notching the biggest opening weekend of the year and the second-biggest debut ever for an animated movie. Thanks to repeat business from family audiences, as well as brand recognition and nostalgia for the popular Nintendo game, “Mario” held the No. 1 spot for four consecutive weeks.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the movie — featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black — follows the Brooklyn-based plumbers known as Mario and Luigi, who are sucked into the mystical Mushroom Kingdom. Along with Princess Peach, they prepare to stop the mighty Bowser from total domination.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad