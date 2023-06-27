Spider-Man Dethrones The Flash in Battle of Superheroes Atop U.K. Box Office as Indiana Jones Looms

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” swung back to pole position atop the U.K. and Ireland box office, dethroning Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” in the process.

In its fourth weekend, “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” collected £1.99 million ($2.5 million) for a total of £23.4 million, according to numbers from Comscore. In its second weekend, “The Flash” took £1.3 million for a total of £6.7 million.

Sony’s “No Hard Feelings” bowed in third place with £1.18 million, while Universal’s “Asteroid City” debuted close behind in fourth position with £1.17 million.

Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which earned £1.08 million in its fifth weekend for a total of £23.7 million.

The big release this upcoming weekend is “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” with Harrison Ford back for one last crack of the whip. Disney is releasing the film, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, wide across more than 300 locations.

Given the presence of Indiana Jones and strong holdovers, there aren’t too many other upcoming releases over the weekend. Netflix is giving a limited release to the “Wham!” documentary ahead of it streaming on the service, while Trafalgar Releasing is opening filmed ballet “Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty 2023” in cinemas.

The Bollywood release this weekend is musical romantic drama film “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Also due is Punjabi-language film “Carry On Jatta 3.”

Prasanna Vithanage’s Sinhala-language film “Gaadi” (“Children of the Sun”), which opened on June 23 after a lengthy festival run beginning with Busan, continues to be on limited release.