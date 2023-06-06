‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Swings to Top of U.K. Box Office

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £9.1 million ($11.3 million), per numbers from Comscore.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” continued its strong performance in the territory, collecting £4.2 million in second place in its second weekend for a total of £16.2 million. In third position, in its third weekend, Universal’s “Fast X” earned £1 million for a total of £13.3 million.

Occupying fourth place in its fifth weekend was Disney’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” with £993,389 for a total of £34.6 million. Disney’s “The Boogeyman” debuted in fifth position with £492,071.

There were four more debuts in the top 10. Avex Pic’s concert film “Suga – Agust D Tour D-Day In Japan” bowed in seventh place with £119,465, Trafalgar Releasing’s “Die Zauberflote – Met Opera 2023” in eighth with £104,669 and Vertigo’s “Reality” ninth with £62,987.

House Of Advertising’s Bollywood film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” on its way to becoming a major hit at home in India, debuted in 10th place with £56,781.

The big release the upcoming weekend is Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts,” starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson and Cristo Fernández, which is getting a saturation release across more than 300 locations.

Other openers include Disney’s composer biopic “Chevalier,” Bulldog Film Distribution/Hidden Door Productions’ music and romance themed “Love Without Walls,” Picturehouse Entertainment’s “War Pony,” which won actor-turned-director Riley Keough the Cannes Golden Camera, MUBI’s BIFA winner “Medusa Deluxe” and New Wave’s Cannes selected documentary “My Imaginary Country.”

Park Circus is re-releasing John Waters’ cult classic “Hairspray” on the occasion of its 35th anniversary.