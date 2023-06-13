‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office as ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Makes Strong Debut

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” led the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second consecutive weekend with £4 million ($5.1 million), according to numbers from Comscore. The web-slinging animation now has a total of £16.2 million.

Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts” debuted in second place with a healthy £2.9 million. In its third weekend, in second position, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” collected £2.1 million for a total of £19.9 million. In fourth place, another Disney title, “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3” earned £511,837 in its sixth weekend for a total of £35.5 million.

Rounding off the top five in its fourth weekend was Universal’s “Fast X” with £475,640 and a total of £14.2 million.

There were three more debuts in the top 10. Bowing in eighth place was Disney’s “Chevalier” with £124,432. RBE’s Punjabi-language “Maurh” debuted at ninth position with £31,975 and close behind was Picturehouse Entertainment’s “War Pony” in 10th with £31,792.

Coming up, Thursday, June 15, sees the theatrical release of National Theatre’s stage production, “Fleabag – NT Live 2019,” a revival of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s breakout stage hit.

The upcoming weekend the wide release is Warner Bros.’ “The Flash,” which is opening across more than 300 sites. Elysian Film Group Distribution is bowing “Greatest Days,” the official Take That musical, while Verve Pictures is debuting BFI London Film Festival title “Inland,” starring Rory Alexander, Mark Rylance, Kathryn Hunter, Shaun Dingwall, Alexander Lincoln and Nell Williams.

Wildcard Distribution is releasing Dublin, Glasgow and Sydney Film Festival title “Sunlight,” while Peccadillo is opening Tribeca LGBTQ+ film “You Can Live Forever.” BFI Distribution is bowing London and Rotterdam title “Pretty Red Dress.”

Trafalgar Releasing has contrasting delights for music aficionados, releasing “Berliner Philharmoniker Summer Concert 2023” on Friday and K-Pop concert films “J-Hope in the Box” and “SUGA: Road To D-DAY” on Saturday.