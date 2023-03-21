‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Leads U.K. Box Office

Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £2.3 million ($2.9 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

In its third weekend, in second place, another Warner Bros. title, “Creed III,” punched its way to £1.2 million for a total of £11.6 million. In third place, Paramount’s “Scream VI” scared up £987,312 in its second weekend and now has a total of £5.1 million.

Debuting in fourth position was Warner Bros.’ “Allelujah” with £715,783 and rounding off the top five was Sony’s “65,” which earned £567,710 in its second weekend for a total of £2.4 million.

The other debut the past weekend was Disney’s well-reviewed British romantic comedy “Rye Lane” that bowed in seventh place with £260,210. Another British romantic comedy, Studiocanal’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It?,” collected £242,791 in eighth position in its fourth weekend for a total of £4.2 million.

Coming up, Trafalgar Releasing is opening “Louis Tomlinson: All Of Those Voices,” featuring the former One Direction musician, wide across more than 300 locations, midweek on March 22.

The weekend also sees several other wide releases – Lionsgate is opening “John Wick : Chapter 4,” Universal “Infinity Pool” and Paramount “80 for Brady.”

The packed weekend also sees Zach Braff’s “A Good Person,” starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman from Sky Cinema; documentary “Antidote” from Dartmouth Films; Cannes-sselected thriller “The Beasts” from Curzon; Sundance-selected drama “The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future” from Sovereign; Cannes-selected drama “1976” from New Wave; and Cannes-selected fantasy “The Five Devils” from MUBI.