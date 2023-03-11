Box Office: ‘Scream VI’ Scoring Franchise High $43.5 Million Opening

Do you like scary movies? The rest of the box office does.

“Scream VI,” a Paramount and Spyglass co-production, looks to spook off “Creed III” for the top slot at the domestic box office. The self-branded slasher “requel” grossed $19.3 million from 3,675 locations on its opening day, a figure that includes $5.7 million in previews. That’s more than enough to fend off the weekend’s other new releases, Sony’s science-fiction dinosaur thriller “65” and Focus Features’ sports comedy “Champions.”

“Scream VI” is already a few steps ahead of its 2022 predecessor, which landed a $13 million opening day. In fact, the “Scream” franchise is proving to be bigger than ever. Should projections hold, the sixth entry will score a franchise record opening weekend of $43.5 million, a good deal higher than the $32 million that “Scream 2” earned in its 1997 bow.

After last year’s entry grossed $137 million worldwide against a measured $24 million production budget, execs were quick to hit the gas on a follow-up, turning a sequel around in only 14 months. Funnily, “Scream 2” followed the original “Scream” after an even shorter window of less than a year. Compared to the 2022 entry, “Scream VI” carries a slightly higher production price tag, reported at $35 million.

“Scream VI” sees a new murderous Ghostface setting their sights on New York City, where former Woodsboro victims, played by Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Courteney Cox, have relocated. Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin returned to direct this entry after helming last year’s revamp, along with writers Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt.

The horror film has received fairly positive reviews, currently holding a 62% approval rating from top critics on review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have also been fans, with the film scoring a “B+” grade through research firm Cinema Score. That’s a solidly positive rating, especially for a horror movie — a genre that typically trends lower.

In his write-up, Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman praised the movie as a “gory homicidal shell game that’s clever in all the right ways, staged and shot more forcefully than the previous film, eager to take advantage of its more sprawling but enclosed cosmopolitan setting.”

Columbia Pictures’ “65,” a sci-fi thriller that finds a space explorer played by Adam Driver stranded on a prehistoric Earth, is looking to hit a third place finish in its opening. After earning $4.4 million on Friday, “65” projects an opening weekend of $10.7 million.

More to come…