‘Scream 6’ Hits $22 Million Internationally, Setting Franchise Opening Records in 29 Markets

“Scream VI” is slaying at the international box office, generating $22.6 million from 53 markets.

According to Paramount, those ticket sales mark the biggest overseas opening weekend of the “Scream” franchise, ahead of prior installments by 60% for comparable markets. The latest “Scream” also set a new record in North America with its $44.5 million debut, bringing its global tally to $67 million.

“Scream VI” established new high-watermarks for the long-running series in 29 international territories, including the United Kingdom ($3.6 million), France ($2.5 million), Australia ($2 million), Mexico ($2 million) and Brazil ($1.8 million).

“27 years after launching in 1996, the franchise is healthier than ever,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the R-rated “Scream VI” follows survivors of Ghostface’s murders as they leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. While in the Big Apple, they find themselves fighting for their lives when a new Ghostface killer embarks on a bloody rampage. It cost $35 million, so it’s not a big financial risk for Paramount and Spyglass Media, which backed the film.

Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Hayden Panettiere return for the film, which is the first installment without Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. The actor departed the film because she felt “the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“Scream VI” continues a strong March at the box office, following the better-than-expected performance of Michael B. Jordan’s sports drama “Creed III.” Later in the month, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” “John Wick: Chapter 4″ and “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” will open in theaters.