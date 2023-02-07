‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Dethrones ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at U.K. Box Office

The seven-week reign of Disney blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the U.K. and Ireland box office has finally ended with Universal’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” usurping the throne.

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” debuted atop the box office with £4.9 million ($5.9 million). In its eighth weekend, “Avatar: The Way of Water” collected £1.2 million and now has a mighty total of £72.7 million.

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock At The Cabin,” from Universal, bowed in third place with £985,027.

Yash Raj Films’ “Pathaan,” starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, slipped to fourth place from last week’s second with £701,103 but has broken all records for Indian films in the territory. With a total of £3.3 million after two weekends, the film is now the highest-grossing Indian title of all-time in the U.K. and Ireland, dethroning Yash Raj Rilms’ “Dhoom 3,” which had a lifetime collection of £2.7 million in 2013.

Shah Rukh Khan now has six titles among the top 15 all-time highest-grossing Indian titles in the U.K. including the first Indian title to cross £2 million – “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” released by Yash Raj Films in December 2001.

“Pathaan” has proved to be a favorite with exhibitors. Eduardo Leal, group regional director of content at Vue International, said: “Vue International has seen huge audience demand for ‘Pathaan’ – the latest title in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe – since its release on Jan. 25. Not only has the film broken box office records in its home market of India, but it is also breaking records globally, delivering the biggest opening week on record for a South Asian film in the UK. Driving over £2 million in revenue, ‘Pathaan’ is already almost twice as popular as the next best performing South Asian titles – ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘My name is Khan.’

At Vue, we continue to show diverse content, providing entertainment for a broad range of interests and demographics. Our investment in AI and technology allows us to provide 50% more choice for our customers compared competitors, showing more films like ‘Pathaan’ for longer.”

The only other debut in the top 10 was A24’s awards season darling “The Whale,” which entered the charts in fifth position with £690,026.

The wide releases the upcoming weekend are Studiocanal’s animation “Epic Tails” and Warner Bros.’ “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, both of which are opening across more than 300 locations each.

Universal is opening Sarah Polley’s Oscar contender “Women Talking,” starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand, across more than 100 locations.

Altitude is debuting Georgia Oakley’s BAFTA contender and BIFA winner “Blue Jean” while Dogwoof is opening award-winning documentary “Nothing Lasts Forever.”

Disney is rereleasing James Cameron’s “Titanic” to commemorate the film’s 25th anniversary, in 3D, Imax and Imax 3D formats.