‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Shoots to Top of U.K. Box Office

Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” shot its way to the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office with a £5.3 million ($6.5 million) opening weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore.

In its second weekend, Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” collected £1.09 million in second place for a total of £4.09 million. In third place, Warner Bros.’ “Creed III” earned £731,273 and now has a total of £12.8 million after four weekends.

Paramount’s “Scream VI” grossed £597,937 in fourth place in its third weekend for a total of £6.2 million. Rounding off the top five was Warner Bros.’ “Allelujah” that took £463,973 in its second weekend for a total of £2.02 million.

The other debut in the top 10 was Paramount’s “80 For Brady” that earned £158,937 in ninth place.

MUBI release “The Five Devils” collected £16,766, including previews.

This week, among speciality releases, Kaleidoscope Entertainment is releasing “Heathers: The Musical,” the filmed version of the hit stage musical, on Tuesday, March 28 and Miracle Comms is opening interactive thriller “The Gallery” on Wednesday, March 29.

On Thursday, March 30, India’s Reliance Entertainment is bowing Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood action drama “Bholaa” and Anubhav Sinha’s acclaimed lockdown drama “Bheed.”

The wide releases this week, opening at more than 300 locations each on March 31, are Warner Bros.’ family animation “Mummies,” timed for the Easter school holidays and eOne’s fantasy “Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves,” starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Miracle and Dazzler’s animation “Little Eggs African Rescue” is also timed for the school holidays. More adult fare comes in the shape of Vertigo Releasing’s “Law of Tehran,” which bowed at Venice and won at the Tokyo and Zurich festivals; BFI Distribution’s Cannes title “God’s Creatures,” starring Paul Mescal and Emily Watson; and Tull Stories’ grassroots soccer documentary “In the Middle.”

MUBI is bowing L.A. Outfest winner “Please Baby Please”; Modern Films Annecy-winning animation “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman”; Picturehouse Entertainment César, Lumiere and Magritte winner “The Night of the 12th”: and Dogwoof Sundance-selected documentary “Riotsville, U.S.A.”

Park Circus is rereleasing the Coen brothers’ cult classic “The Big Lebowski” on the occasion of its 25th anniversary and Curzon a 4K restoration of Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “Three Colors: Blue” ahead of the trilogy’s lavish Blu-ray 4K UHD box set release in mid-April.