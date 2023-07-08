Box Office: ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Knocking Down ‘Indiana Jones 5’ After $15.2 Million Opening Day

Indiana Jones has faced Nazis and aliens, snakes and the fury of an Old Testament God — but he has never faced the terrors of the Red Door.

Sony’s “Insidious: The Red Door,” the latest installment in the supernatural series, blew by expectations on its opening day with a $15.2 million gross from 3,188 venues — a figure that includes $5 million in Thursday previews. Horror entries usually face front-loaded weekend performances, but the Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films and Blumhouse co-production has fired off with a commanding lead. It looks to land the top spot on domestic charts for the weekend, projecting a $31 million haul and toppling last week’s victor “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in the process.

Ho-hum, it’s another unimpeachable box office success story for the horror genre. Studios and exhibitors are still having trouble fully bouncing back after the COVID pandemic shuttered business — this summer’s box office returns are on track to finish behind last year’s. Horror has been the only consistent game in town for a few years now.

“The Red Door” has been dealt some negative reviews — a 15% approval rating from top critics on review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes — and audiences — as indicated by the “C+” grade on Cinema Score — but the fifth “Insidious” entry doesn’t have to be hobbled bad word-of-mouth. With a production budget reported at just $16 million, it’s already a decided triumph.

Franchise star Patrick Wilson returns for “The Red Door,” while also stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut — echoes of when Anthony Perkins got the keys to the “Psycho” franchise to helm its 1986 threequel. Ty Simpkins, Andrew Astor and Rose Byrne reprise their roles from the original 2010 “Insidious” for a terrifying new chapter.

There was some hope that “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” would be able to hold strongly enough to retain the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office, but that no longer seems to be the case. The Harrison Ford finale earned $7.6 million on Friday, with competitors projecting a second weekend total around $26 million. The North American gross should reach $120 million through Sunday.

With a $295 million production budget before marketing, the Disney release always faced a preposterous uphill climb to theatrical profitability. “Dial of Destiny” is on pace to fall roughly 56% from its subdued $60 million three-day opening, the same percentage tumble that Daniel Craig’s 007 swan song “No Time to Die” saw in its second weekend. Both tentpoles skew toward older audiences, but the James Bond entry faced relatively little competition in the fall of 2021, sticking around domestic charts for weeks. “Indiana Jones 5” isn’t so lucky; it will have to contend for butts in seats against “Oppenheimer” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Also opening this weekend, Lionsgate is putting the ensemble R-rated comedy “Joy Ride” in 2,820 theaters. The film earned $2.6 million on Friday, a figure that includes $1.1 million in previews.

“Joy Ride” has enjoyed some of the strongest reviews of the year — a 90% approval rating from top critics on Rotten Tomatoes — as well as a buzzy premiere at SXSW in March. Audiences are colder on the film though, as indicated by the “B-” Cinema Score determined by surveying early moviegoers (compare that to the “B+” earned by “No Hard Feelings,” another recent raunchy crowdpleaser). With “Joy Ride” now likely coming in beneath projections for a $7 million to $9 million debut, it’ll need to find some more buzz to drum up business in the coming weeks.

“Joy Ride” stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu as a group of friends who jet off to China in search of one of their birth mothers. Adele Lim directs the Point Grey and Red Mysterious Hippo production.

More to come…