‘Indiana Jones,’ ‘Elemental’ Battle Atop U.K. Box Office as ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Debuts

Disney releases “Elemental” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” were locked in a near dead heat at the U.K. and Ireland box office, with the animated elements edging out the veteran archaeologist.

“Elemental” debuted with £3.049 million ($3.876 million), according to numbers from Comscore. In its second weekend, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” whipped up £3.046 million ($3.873 million) for a close second and now has a total of £13.1 million.

If looking at weekend numbers alone, Harrison Ford’s last adventure as the man in the hat won the race as the “Elemental” numbers include “limited secret sneak previews from across the market,” according to Disney.

Sony’s “Insidious: The Red Door” scared up £2.2 million in a third place debut. In its sixth weekend, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” swung to £964,566 in fourth position for a total of £27.7 million.

Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which splashed to £490,836 for a total of £25.9 million.

There were no other debuts in the top 10.

Monday, July 10 saw the release of potential juggernaut “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny. The Paramount release has opened wide and is almost certain to be the top film in the territory come the weekend.

Given the mighty presence of Ethan Hunt and Indiana Jones, the films releasing in the more traditional weekend slot are mostly limited openings.

Trinity CineAsia is opening “Lost in the Stars,” one of China’s biggest hits of the year, starring Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Janice Man, Du Jiang, while Metfilm distribution is bowing Busan and Toronto winning Indian press freedom documentary “While We Watched,” featuring veteran broadcast journalist Ravish Kumar.

ICA Films is releasing documentary “Where Is This Street? or With No Before and After,” a tribute to Paulo Rocha’s 1963 classic “The Green Year” and Bulldog Film Distribution is opening comedy crime drama “A Kind Of Kidnapping,” which won big at the Manchester International Film Festival.

Netflix is giving a limited theatrical release to diving documentary “The Deepest Breath” before it streams on the service and Dogwoof is bowing Anton Corbijn’s “Squaring The Circle,” the story of album art design studio, Hipgnosis, who created some of the most iconic album covers of all time.

A trio of animation titles, including Anime Ltd’s “Tunnel To Summer, The Exit Of Goodbyes,” Wildcard Distribution’s “Puffin Rock And The New Friends” and Miracle/Dazzler’s “Pinocchio: A True Story” are also opening as is Peccadillo’s “Medusa,” a psychological thriller inspired by the work of David Lynch and Dario Argento.