‘Indiana Jones 5’ Underwhelms With $70 Million at International Box Office, ‘Spider-Verse’ Hits $600 Million Globally

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is stumbling in its box office debut, generating $70 million internationally and $130 million globally to start.

Those ticket sales wouldn’t be bad for a film aimed at older audiences, except for the fact that Disney and Lucasfilm spent $295 million before marketing to bring the fifth and final action-adventure, starring Harrison Ford, to the big screen. “Dial of Destiny” is posting similar numbers to Warner Bros. and DC’s misfire “The Flash,” which opened to $75 million internationally and $139 million globally but cost $100 million less to make. Both tentpoles are expected to lose money in their theatrical runs.

Outside of its underwhelming $60 million debut in North America, “Indiana Jones 5” had the biggest turnout in the United Kingdom ($8.9 million), France ($5.9 million), Japan ($4.7 million), Korea ($4.1 million) and Germany ($4.1 million).

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” a $70 million-budgeted family film from DreamWorks and Universal, also underwhelmed with $7.6 million from 67 markets. Along with $5.2 million in North America, the movie has grossed a dreary $12.5 million to date. Top overseas markets were Mexico ($1.2 million), the U.K. and Ireland ($1.09 million) and Spain ($643,000).

“Ruby Gillman” has stacked competition from kid-friendly films like Pixar’s “Elemental,” Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “The Little Mermaid.” This weekend, those films each earned more (or roughly the same) amount as “Teenage Kraken” despite being released in theaters weeks prior.

“Elemental” added $29.8 million from 40 markets, bringing its overseas tally to $98 million and its global total to $186.8 million. Like “Indy 5,” the movie’s massive $200 million price tag makes it difficult to achieve profitability in its theatrical run.

Ditto the studio’s $250 million-budgeted “The Little Mermaid,” which collected $7.2 million from 52 markets in its sixth weekend of release. So far, the Disney remake has amassed $242.8 million internationally and $523.8 million worldwide.

“Spider-Verse,” already a theatrical winner, made $13.8 million from 63 markets over the weekend, enough to take the animated adventure past the $600 million mark globally. The comic book sequel has grossed $267.4 million overseas and $607.3 million worldwide.

Miles Morales, as Spider-Man is known in the “Spider-Verse,” has had far better success in selling tickets compared to “The Flash,” which added $11.4 million from 78 markets in its third weekend in theaters. The Warner Bros. and DC comic book adventure has generated $146 million overseas and $245.3 million to date.