‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Dominates U.K. Box Office With 43% Market Share

Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £7.1 million ($9 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

The release marked the fifth biggest opening weekend for a film in 2023 in the territory, including previews, with a market share of 43%.

In its fifth weekend, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” racked up a further £1.5 million in second place, taking its total to £25.9 million.

Universal’s “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” debuted in third position with £885,056. In its sixth weekend, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” earned £837,859 in fourth place for a total of £25 million.

Rounding off the top five was Universal’s “Asteroid City,” which collected £799,449 for a total of £2.7 million.

There were two more debuts in the top 10, both from India. Bakrania Media’s “Carry on Jatta 3” bowed in ninth place with £231,886, while House Of Advertising’s “Satyaprem Ki Katha” debuted in 10th position with £113,991.

The wide release this upcoming weekend is animation “Elemental,” which Disney is opening across more than 300 locations.

Also opening across more than 300 locations, unusually on a Monday, July 10, is Paramount’s keenly anticipated “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” starring Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

With Indiana Jones’ last adventure as a holdover and the upcoming Tom Cruise juggernaut, the number of other releases are fairly limited over the weekend. Curzon is opening Venice selection and Palm Springs winner “The Damned Don’t Cry” while Sony is releasing horror title “Insidious: The Red Door.”

National Amusements’ “The Octonauts & the Great Summer Adventure” is aimed at the children’s market. Picturehouse Entertainment is opening 2022 Cannes title “Smoking Causes Coughing” and from the TAPE Collective comes Berlin-selected documentary “Shabu,” while another documentary, BFI London Film Festival selection “Name Me Lawand” is being released by BFI Distribution.