‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ on Top as U.K. May Box Office Lags 19% Behind 2022

The total U.K. and Ireland box office for May 2023 is £78.2 million ($97.7 million) which is 19% lower than May 2022, per numbers released by Comscore.

Year-to-date 2023 is currently running 1% behind the same period in 2022. This is in contrast to most other territories where 2023 is significantly higher than last year, Comscore said.

“Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” opened at the beginning of May and achieved the highest three-day opening of the year with £9.2 million. It is the highest-grossing film in May with £33.6 million. It is currently the 16th-biggest title in the MCU all-time chart in the territory, tracking just behind “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which earned £34.4 million. “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” is also the second-biggest release of the year so far, behind Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (£52.9 million).

In second position for the month is Universal’s “Fast X,” grossing £12.2 million since its debut two weeks ago. Its £5.8 million three-day opening was ahead of the three-day grosses for 2021’s “Fast & Furious 9” (£4.9 million three-day, £6.1 million including Thursday previews) and 2019’s “Hobbs & Shaw” (£4.9 million three-day, £6.3 million including Thursday previews).

After a week on release, “The Little Mermaid” is in third position for the month with £11.9 million so far.

After eight weeks on release, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is in fourth position and is now the fifth-highest animated film of all time in the territory, just behind “Frozen 2” (£53.7 million). eOne’s “The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry” claimed fifth place with £1.5 month for the month. The film now has a lifetime total of £3.2 million and ranks as the fourth-highest British title of the year, behind “Allelujah” (£3.6 million), “Empire Of Light” (£3.8 million) and “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” (£4.8 million).

Studiocanal’s “Evil Dead Rise” is at sixth position for the month with £1.5 million. The fifth instalment of the Evil Dead franchise now has a lifetime total of £5.4 million, and is the third-highest horror release of the year so far, behind “M3gan” (£7.2 million) and “Scream VI” (£7.7 million). In seventh place, Universal’s “Book Club: The Next Chapter” grossed £1 million. The first chapter opened in June 2018 and collected £4.1 million.

Lionsgate’s “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” charted at eighth position with £753,000, RFT Films’ Malayalam-language Indian blockbuster “2018” ninth with £745,000 and closing the charts in 10th, in its 10th week of release is Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” with £633,000. The film now has a lifetime total of £17.5 million and ranks at No. 6 for the year.

June is a month filled with potential blockbusters that could go some way towards redressing the box office gap with 2022. Highlights include “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” (Sony); “The Boogeyman” (Disney); “Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts” (Paramount); “Chevalier” (Disney); “The Flash” (Warner Bros.); “Greatest Days” (Elysian); “No Hard Feelings” (Sony); “Asteroid City” (Universal); “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” (Disney); and “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” (Universal).

U.K. & Ireland – Top 10 Titles of May 2023

(May 5 to June 1)

U.K. & Ireland – Top 10 Titles of the Year to Date

(Jan. 6 – June 1)