‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office as ‘Fast X’ Looms

Disney’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” stayed atop the U.K. and Ireland box office for a second consecutive weekend with £5.4 million ($6.6 million) for a total of £23.9 million, per figures from Comscore.

In second place, in its sixth weekend, Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” collected £858,444 for a total of £51 million.

There were two debuts in the top five. Sony’s “Love Again” bowed in third place with £340,785 and Universal’s “Book Club: The Next Chapter” in fourth with £299,370. Rounding off the top five was Studiocanal’s “Evil Dead Rise,” which earned £258,417 in its fourth weekend for a total of £5 million.

The other debut in the top 10 was one-off “Eurovision – Grand Final Live (2023)” from CineLive that took in £237,787.

MUBI’s “Return to Seoul” earned £37,070 over its second weekend and now has a total of £186,438.

The big release this upcoming weekend is potential summer blockbuster “Fast X,” starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Mimoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno, which Universal is opening across more than 300 locations.

Sony is releasing “Beau Is Afraid,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, Zoe Lister-Jones, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Parker Posey, Kylie Rogers, Patti Lupone and Michael Gandolfini, while Lionsgate is opening “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” featuring Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Abby Ryder Fortson.

Among the speciality releases, Reliance Entertainment is opening Malayalam-language comedy-drama “Charles Enterprises”; Modern Films Cannes title “Under the Fig Trees”; Dogwoof Sundance title “Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV”; and Bulldog Film Distribution DocEdge winner “The Other Fellow.”

Park Circus is rereleasing Bill Forsyth’s classic “Local Hero” on the occasion of its 40th anniversary.