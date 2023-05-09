‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Dominates U.K. Box Office With 72% Market Share

Disney’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office with a £12 million ($15.2 million) opening, according to numbers released by Comscore.

The latest Marvel Studios release debuted at Number 1 with an 72% market share, according to Disney, and had the biggest three-day opening weekend of 2023.

In its fifth weekend, Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” collected £1.3 million in second place for a total of £49 million. In third position, in its third weekend, Studiocanal’s “Evil Dead Rise” earned £493,732 for a total of £4.4 million.

In fourth place, in its second weekend, eOne’s “The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry” collected £336,519 for a total of £2 million. Rounding off the top five was Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which took in £195,298 in its seventh weekend and now has a total of £17 million.

There were two debuts in the top 10. RBE’s Punjabi-language film “Jodi,” headlined by the language’s superstar Diljit Dosanjh, debuted in ninth place with £88,045. MUBI’s Cannes selection “Return to Seoul” bowed in 10th position with £75,273.

Also from MUBI, in its fourth weekend, plus the Bank Holiday Monday, “One Fine Morning” earned £14,050 for a total box office of £264,951.

This week sees a mid-week, Wednesday May 10 release from Sony – “Love Again,” headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Céline Dion.

On the Friday, the wide release is Universal’s “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, with Andy Garcia and Don Johnson, which Universal is opening across more than 300 locations.

BFI Distribution is releasing Berlin title “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power,” while ICA Cinema is bowing 2022 Cannes title “The Dam.” Picturehouse Entertainment is opening 2022 Cannes jury prize winner “The Eight Mountains” and Curzon is bowing another 2022 Cannes winner, “Plan 75.”

National Amusements is releasing kid-friendly “Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery,” while speciality distributor Trinity CineAsia is opening Golden Horse winner “A Light Never Goes Out,” starring Sylvia Chang, Simon Yam and Cecilia Choi.

Music aficionados can thrill to “Eurovision – Grand Final Live” on May 13, released by CinemaLive and the same day, Trafalgar Releasing is bowing “Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland.”