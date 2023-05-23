‘Fast X’ Revs to Top of U.K. Box Office

Universal’s “Fast X” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £5.8 million ($7.3 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

In second place, Disney’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” continued its strong run in the territory, adding £2.8 million in its third weekend for a total of £28.9 million. In its seventh weekend, Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” earned £544,283 in third position for a total of £51.8 million.

Lionsgate’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” debuted in fourth place with £327,197. Rounding off the top five was another debut, Sony’s “Beau Is Afraid,” with £231,370. The other debut in the top 10 was Trafalgar Releasing’s “Don Giovanni – Met Opera 2023,” which bowed in ninth position with £99,842.

Coming up, the Royal Opera House is opening its ballet “Sleeping Beauty” theatrically mid-week on May 24, while Trafalgar is opening concert film “Roger Waters – This Is Not A Drill – Live From Prague” on May 25.

The upcoming weekend, the wide releases are Disney’s live action “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem, in time for the school half-term holidays; Sony’s action epic “Sisu”; and Warner Bros.’ thriller “Hypnotic,” starring Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, William Fichtner and Hala Finley, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Also getting a substantial amount of screens are Paul Schrader’s “The Master Gardener,” which bowed at Venice last year, starring Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell, from Vertigo Releasing; and Signature Entertainment’s animation “The Fairy Troublemaker,” also timed for the school holidays.

Dartmouth Films is opening acclaimed documentary “A Crack in the Mountain,” while Studiocanal is releasing a 4K restoration of David Lynch’s 2006 film “Inland Empire.”